Gardant Celebrates Achievement: Communities Honored With U.S. News & World Report's 2026 'Best Senior Living' Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gardant is proud to announce that communities across its portfolio have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as 2026“Best Senior Living” award winners. This distinction reflects Gardant's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality care, exceptional service, and meaningful resident experiences across its assisted living and memory care communities.

The“Best Senior Living” designations are awarded based on an objective assessment of resident and family satisfaction from the Activated Insights survey. Out of thousands of communities evaluated nationwide, only those that achieve the highest scores in several key performance areas are honored with the“Best” status.

How the Awards are Determined U.S. News & World Report utilizes a rigorous methodology to evaluate communities. Unlike many other awards, the“Best Senior Living” ratings are driven primarily by consumer feedback. U.S. News analyzed data from comprehensive surveys completed by residents and their family members. To be eligible, communities must meet strict criteria regarding survey response rates and overall satisfaction scores.

Key Criteria Measured The 2026 rankings evaluated communities based on several critical pillars of the resident experience:

.Quality of Care: Including the responsiveness of staff and the professional competence of the healthcare team.

.Community Life: Assessing the variety and quality of activities, social engagement opportunities, and overall atmosphere.

.Dining and Amenities: Measuring satisfaction with meal quality, variety, and the maintenance of common areas and resident apartments.

.Management and Staffing: Evaluating communication, safety protocols, and the helpfulness of the leadership team.

“The breadth of recognition across our communities is a testament to the dedication of our front-line teams and community leaders,” said Julie Simpkins, Co-CEO of Gardant.“What matters most is that this recognition is driven by the voices of our residents and their families, it reflects the experience we strive to deliver every day.”

This record-breaking year for Gardant underscores its position as a leader in the senior living industry, particularly in the realm of affordable assisted living and supportive living models. By focusing on person-centered care and operational excellence, Gardant continues to set the standard for what seniors can expect from their community.

The communities that are awarded with Best Assisted Living are:

Grand Victorian of Sycamore

Brookstone Estates of Olney

Brookstone Estates of Vandalia

Brookstone Estates of Harrisburg

Carriage Court of Washington Court House

Reflections Retirement Community

Brookstone Estates of Robinson

Brookstone Estates of Effingham

Brookstone Estates of Paris

Brookstone Estates of Tuscola

Oak Hill

The Village of Westerville

Carriage Crossing of Champaign

Heritage Woods of Sullivan

Deer Path of Huntley

Heritage Woods of Ottawa

Heritage Woods of Benton

Cedar Grove

Heritage Woods of Freeport

Evergreen Village of Bloomington

Lacey Creek

Glasswater Creek of Plainfield

Heritage Woods of Yorkville

Heritage Woods of Plainfield

Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon

Heritage Woods of McHenry

John Evans

Heritage Woods of DeKalb

Heritage Woods of Flora

Heritage Woods of Sterling

Heritage Woods of Moline

Heritage Woods of Huntley

The following communities are awarded the Best Memory Care:

Bardwell Residences

Carriage Court of Washington Court House

Gull Creek

White Oaks at McHenry

White Oaks at Spring Street

Heritage Woods of Watseka

White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin

White Oaks at Huntley

Starting in 2024 and 2025, U.S. News introduced High Performing accolades. These are awarded to communities that rank in the top 25% of all evaluated facilities in specific categories:

.Caregiving

.Activities & Enrichment

.Management & Staff

.Food & Dining

.Home-like Environment

We have 4 communities that received these High Accolades and will be presented with these emblems:

Heritage Woods of Noblesville - Memory Care - Feels like Home

Grand Victorian of Greenwood - Memory Care - Activities and Enrichment

Grand Victorian of Zionsville - Memory Care - Feels like Home

Churchview Supportive Living - Assisted Living - Activities and Enrichment

Congratulations to all!

For more information about Gardant, please visit our website