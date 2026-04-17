Gardant Celebrates Achievement: Communities Honored With U.S. News & World Report's 2026 'Best Senior Living' Awards
The“Best Senior Living” designations are awarded based on an objective assessment of resident and family satisfaction from the Activated Insights survey. Out of thousands of communities evaluated nationwide, only those that achieve the highest scores in several key performance areas are honored with the“Best” status.
How the Awards are Determined U.S. News & World Report utilizes a rigorous methodology to evaluate communities. Unlike many other awards, the“Best Senior Living” ratings are driven primarily by consumer feedback. U.S. News analyzed data from comprehensive surveys completed by residents and their family members. To be eligible, communities must meet strict criteria regarding survey response rates and overall satisfaction scores.
Key Criteria Measured The 2026 rankings evaluated communities based on several critical pillars of the resident experience:
.Quality of Care: Including the responsiveness of staff and the professional competence of the healthcare team.
.Community Life: Assessing the variety and quality of activities, social engagement opportunities, and overall atmosphere.
.Dining and Amenities: Measuring satisfaction with meal quality, variety, and the maintenance of common areas and resident apartments.
.Management and Staffing: Evaluating communication, safety protocols, and the helpfulness of the leadership team.
“The breadth of recognition across our communities is a testament to the dedication of our front-line teams and community leaders,” said Julie Simpkins, Co-CEO of Gardant.“What matters most is that this recognition is driven by the voices of our residents and their families, it reflects the experience we strive to deliver every day.”
This record-breaking year for Gardant underscores its position as a leader in the senior living industry, particularly in the realm of affordable assisted living and supportive living models. By focusing on person-centered care and operational excellence, Gardant continues to set the standard for what seniors can expect from their community.
The communities that are awarded with Best Assisted Living are:
Grand Victorian of Sycamore
Brookstone Estates of Olney
Brookstone Estates of Vandalia
Brookstone Estates of Harrisburg
Carriage Court of Washington Court House
Reflections Retirement Community
Brookstone Estates of Robinson
Brookstone Estates of Effingham
Brookstone Estates of Paris
Brookstone Estates of Tuscola
Oak Hill
The Village of Westerville
Carriage Crossing of Champaign
Heritage Woods of Sullivan
Deer Path of Huntley
Heritage Woods of Ottawa
Heritage Woods of Benton
Cedar Grove
Heritage Woods of Freeport
Evergreen Village of Bloomington
Lacey Creek
Glasswater Creek of Plainfield
Heritage Woods of Yorkville
Heritage Woods of Plainfield
Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon
Heritage Woods of McHenry
John Evans
Heritage Woods of DeKalb
Heritage Woods of Flora
Heritage Woods of Sterling
Heritage Woods of Moline
Heritage Woods of Huntley
The following communities are awarded the Best Memory Care:
Bardwell Residences
Carriage Court of Washington Court House
Gull Creek
White Oaks at McHenry
White Oaks at Spring Street
Heritage Woods of Watseka
White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin
White Oaks at Huntley
Starting in 2024 and 2025, U.S. News introduced High Performing accolades. These are awarded to communities that rank in the top 25% of all evaluated facilities in specific categories:
.Caregiving
.Activities & Enrichment
.Management & Staff
.Food & Dining
.Home-like Environment
We have 4 communities that received these High Accolades and will be presented with these emblems:
Heritage Woods of Noblesville - Memory Care - Feels like Home
Grand Victorian of Greenwood - Memory Care - Activities and Enrichment
Grand Victorian of Zionsville - Memory Care - Feels like Home
Churchview Supportive Living - Assisted Living - Activities and Enrichment
Congratulations to all!
For more information about Gardant, please visit our website
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