Uganda - Shs46bn Idle Funds For Science Ministry Leave Members Of Parliament (Mps) Furious

The Budget Committee has summoned officials from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to explain why Shs 46 billion meant for innovation remains unutilised for two consecutive financial years, raising concerns over accountability and stalled research interventions.

The move follows findings by the Committee on Presidential Affairs, which revealed that despite the government releasing the funds in the Financial Year 2024/2025, the money remains idle on accounts held by the Uganda Development Bank (UDB).

According to the report, the funds were earmarked to support innovation projects, including research into anti-tick solutions, which are considered critical in addressing tick-borne diseases affecting Uganda's livestock sector.

However, by the time of the committee's assessment, no funds had been disbursed to the intended beneficiaries.

“The committee observes the burden of tick-borne diseases in Uganda and the need for homegrown solutions to enable import substitution. But by the time of this report, no money had been received by the intended grantees,” said the Chairperson of the Committee on Presidential Affairs, Hon. Alex Byarugaba, while presenting the report to the Budget Committee on Friday, 17 April 2026.

The report further highlights that a portion of the funds, including Shs25 billion in grants intended for anti-tick research developers, has remained unutilised for two years, raising alarm among legislators about inefficiencies within the STI ministry and delays in implementing key government priorities.

MPs expressed frustration over the continued inactivity of the funds, questioning both the accountability mechanisms and oversight within the ministry.

The Chairperson of the Budget Committee, Hon. Patrick Isiagi Opolot, described the situation as unacceptable and indicative of possible abuse of office.

“To say that money was received and never utilised equals abuse of office. Who is that accounting officer who gets money for two years and sits on it?” Isiagi Opolot asked.

He also faulted the Committee on Presidential Affairs for not escalating the matter earlier to Parliament for decisive action.

Legislators called for stricter action including halting further funding to the ministry until accountability is ensured.

The Budget Committee directed officials from the STI ministry to appear before the committee within a week to explain the continued non-utilisation of the funds and warned that failure by the ministry to justify the idle funds could result in denial of future budget allocations.

However, the Chairperson of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Stephen Baka Mugabi, cautioned that the Budget Committee's mandate is limited during the appropriation stage and advised that the matter be referred to the full House for comprehensive investigation and action.

The Budget Committee is currently scrutinising sectoral committee reports on ministerial budget projections for the Financial Year 2026/2027.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.