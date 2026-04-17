Rahul's 'Magician' Jibe At PM Modi Unparliamentary: Hema Malini

Hema Malini Calls Speech 'Theatrical', Jibe 'Unparliamentary'

BJP MP Hema Malini on Friday criticised the recent address by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, describing the speech as more of a theatrical performance than a substantive political discourse. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Mathura MP expressed her disapproval of the tone and terminology used by the Leader of the Opposition, particularly his characterisation of the Prime Minister.

While acknowledging the oratorical style of the speech, Hema Malini suggested that it lacked the gravity expected in the Lower House. She dismissed the content as lacking in practical solutions or "concrete" arguments. The primary point of contention for the veteran actress-politician was Rahul Gandhi's reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "magician." Hema Malini categorised the label as a breach of parliamentary decorum. She asserted that such metaphors are inappropriate for the floor of the House. "All I can say is that it was entertaining, but there was nothing concrete in it... Calling the Prime Minister a magician is not right. It is unparliamentary," said Malini.

The comments come amid a heated session in the Lok Sabha, where the treasury and opposition benches have been frequently clashing over issues ranging from the economy to regional security. The BJP has consistently accused Rahul Gandhi of using "frivolous" language to target the Prime Minister, while the Congress maintains that such metaphors are used to highlight what they describe as the government's "smoke and mirrors" approach to governance.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used a "magician" jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a debate in Lok Sabha on bills to implement women's quota from the 2029 general elections, saying that everybody knows there is a partnership between the magician and the businessman. As a result, his remarks drew strong objections from the treasury benches and BJP leaders. "The magician of Balakot, demonetization, Sindoor has been suddenly caught...everybody knows there is a partnership between the magician and the businessman," he said, drawing strong protests from the treasury benches.

War of Words in Parliament

BJP Criticism Continues

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut from Mandi on Friday stated that Rahul Gandhi has made a mockery of the Parliament, describing it as a "nuisance" to listen to his speech. "It was such a headache to listen to him. He is going through his childhood traumas and through the magic show he witnessed in his childhood. It was a nuisance. The Chair also asked him to stop. He has made a mockery of the Parliament," said Ranaut.

Congress, Allies Defend LoP

However, many Congress leaders defended Rahul Gandhi's "Magician' remarks. Congress MP Jebi Mather asserted that as a LoP, Gandhi has the right to point out the failures of the ruling government. She stressed that Gandhi will not apologise for telling the truth in the parliament. There are two routines in Parliament now. The first routine is that they will not let Rahul Gandhi speak. Second, if Rahul Gandhi speaks against the government or the PM, they demand an apology. As a LoP, he has the right to point out the failures. Rahul Gandhi will not apologise because he is telling the truth," Mather told ANI.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the BJP government connects every argument to PM Modi. Tagore further claimed that the ruling party is actively preventing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi from speaking in Parliament. "It is surprising that whenever the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, speaks, the government interrupts, and now they want to remove his speeches as well. He told a story of a magician... Why is the government linking this to the Prime Minister, while Rahul Gandhi only narrated a story of a magician? Why do they start connecting everything to PM Modi?... They do not want Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament," said Tagore.

DMK MP TR Baalu simply declared that the Magician is not an unparliamentary word. "Magician is not an unparliamentary word. The bill is going to be defeated on the floor of the House," Baalu told ANI.

Context: Women's Quota and Delimitation Bills

Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them to 850. (ANI)

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