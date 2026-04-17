IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals' Morale High Despite Losses, Says Vipraj Nigam

Since his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season last year, Vipraj Nigam has become a vital player in the Delhi Capitals' side, forming a lethal spin trio with Captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. DC have suffered losses in their last two games, but the young all-rounder believes the team's morale is high.

Delhi Capitals are searching for their maiden IPL title this year, and after starting the 2026 season with a couple of wins, the Axar Patel-led side suffered back-to-back losses against GT and CSK, and currently stand in fifth place in the points table.

'Morale is still high'

Speaking on the 'JioStar Press Room', Nigam talked about the team's morale after two back-to-back losses in the IPL 2026. "The morale is still high. Yes, we lost the last two games, but we analysed where we went wrong and the mistakes we made. We have had almost a week since our last game, so we have had time to work on those areas we need to improve and hopefully, come back stronger from the next game onwards. The team's environment is also very good. All the senior players, coaching staff, and everyone have given the players the freedom to express themselves. So, no one is feeling that pressure, because we know we are playing good cricket, but just need those little improvements," he said.

On personal growth since IPL debut

The 21-year-old all-rounder also spoke about the changes and improvements he has witnessed since his IPL debut in 2025. "There are a lot of changes which I can see. I played the entire domestic season for Uttar Pradesh and also played India A matches. So, the learnings from the IPL last year, I took them back to domestic cricket. India A was another huge learning experience and great exposure to a new dressing room, some new players, and some of India's top players already playing international cricket. Sharing the dressing room with them, learning a few new skills, and trying to add a few to my skillset was a good experience. So, in all the tournaments I played before coming into the IPL, and during the practice sessions, I tried to apply that," he said.

'Everyone has always backed me'

Nigam has taken 12 wickets so far in his IPL career, representing the Capitals. He has also made 154 runs with the bat.

"Axar Patel, KL Rahul, the entire coaching staff, I have never felt that someone is treating me like I am inexperienced or lacks skills. From last year till now, in all the matches I have played, everyone has always backed me and helped me learn how to react in pressure situations and how to be more involved in the game. I could always go back and talk to them and clear things up if I had any doubts. So, everyone has been really supportive," he said.

Delhi Capitals will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next IPL match on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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