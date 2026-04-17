J & K Police Orders Heightened Vigil Ahead Of Tourist Season

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi on Friday ordered heightened vigil and intensified cordon and search operations across sensitive areas of the Valley while reviewing overall security preparedness ahead of the upcoming tourist season.

The directions were issued during a high-level security review meeting held at the Police Control Room (PCR) Kashmir, attended by senior officers from CRPF, BSF, SSB, ITBP, the Army's 15 Corps, Traffic Police, and district Senior Superintendents of Police.

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During the meeting, the IGP directed officers to strengthen area domination and enhance surveillance to counter anti-national elements. He stressed the need to secure vulnerable installations, particularly key tourist destinations, and called for strict monitoring along inter-district boundaries to check suspicious movement.

Emphasising coordinated action, Birdi asked all agencies to maintain close synergy and ensure rapid response to any emerging threat.

The IGP also reviewed traffic management measures, issuing specific directions for Srinagar city. Officials were tasked with implementing a comprehensive plan to ease congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement, especially in view of the anticipated tourist influx.

Preparations for the annual Hajj pilgrimage were also discussed, with Birdi directing officers to ensure adequate security arrangements and facilitation for pilgrims at all designated points.

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He further instructed district heads to maintain strict vigilance over social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation and prevent any attempts to disturb public order.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to uphold high standards of coordination, surveillance, and responsiveness to ensure peaceful conduct of the tourist season and upcoming events across the Valley, officials said.

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