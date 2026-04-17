Ex-Teacher And Carpenter Found Gold Coast Rubbish Removal Company Diverting 92% From Landfill

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Gold Coast households, tradies, and property managers have long had two options for rubbish and waste removal: hire a skip bin and hope for the best, or call a national franchise and wait. Bin Chicken Co was built to be neither.

Founded in 2025 by Ant Maclean, a former teacher, and Josh Adams, a qualified carpenter and support worker, Bin Chicken Co provides same-day junk removal and rubbish removal across the Gold Coast and Northern NSW, with a 92% landfill diversion rate that puts the industry average of 15-30% to shame.

BY THE NUMBERS

- 92% landfill diversion rate (industry average: 15-30%)

- Fixed quotes within 2 hours, via photo, no site visit needed

- $95 per cubic metre, no weight limits, no hidden charges

- 7 days per week across the Gold Coast

- 5-star Google reviews, 100% owner-operated

How the Quote Works

Text three to five photos of your load to 0483 843 719. No measurements, no forms. A fixed price is confirmed within two hours. What's quoted is what's charged, no weight ambushes, no day-of surprises. Compare that to a standard skip bin: most carry a 900kg weight limit, with overages that can double the original cost on collection day.

Prefer to do it online? Use the quote form at (preferred).

Why Owner-Operated Matters

Every job is handled by Antony and Josh. Not a subcontractor. Not a rotating casual. The people who answer the phone are the people who show up. That matters when you are dealing with a rental property you manage, a worksite on a deadline, or a home full of belongings that need to be treated with care. There is no handoff, no miscommunication, and no surprises on the day.

What Bin Chicken Co Removes

- Household junk, furniture, and white goods

- Green waste and garden cleanup

- Construction and renovation debris

- Commercial cleanouts and office strip-outs

- Trade site preparation and non-structural demolition

- Estate clearances and downsizing jobs

- NDIS and SIL property preparation

- Tenant Waste & Real Estate needs

- Anything Non-Toxic. Ask us!

Service Areas

South: Coolangatta, Tweed Heads, Cabarita, Northern NSW

Central: Surfers Paradise, Broadbeach, Burleigh Heads, Southport & Gold Coast surrounds

North: Coomera, Helensvale, Ormeau, Logan, Beenleigh, Up to South Brisbane

Sensitive and Specialised Clearances

Estate clearances, downsizing jobs, and NDIS property preparations require a different kind of service. Bin Chicken Co works at the pace of the client, not the schedule of the truck. For families managing a loved one's belongings, there is no pressure, no judgment, and nothing leaves without your say-so.

For NDIS and SIL providers: both founders hold current Blue Cards and public liability insurance. All work is performed by the founding team, no subcontractors, no strangers on site. Coordinators can request NDIS-specific pricing and recurring scheduling directly.

For Property Managers and Trade Clients

Bin Chicken Co works with commercial property managers and trade crews on recurring schedules. End-of-lease make-goods, tenant abandonment cleanouts, and construction site clearances can be set up as ongoing accounts, with consistent invoicing, ABN documentation, and a single point of contact across multiple properties.

Trade crews can book site preparation for demolition or fit-out work. Non-structural demolition, strip-outs, and construction debris removal are available on the same fixed-price model as residential jobs. No minimum load, no call-out fee.

Waste Removal Done Responsibly

"We started this because we wanted Gold Coast rubbish removal to mean something more than putting it all in a skip and driving to the tip," said co-founder Josh Adams. "Most of what gets thrown out can be recovered. We've built the whole operation around making that happen."

At 92% landfill diversion, more than three times the industry average, Bin Chicken Co partners with building seconds suppliers, op shops, community groups, and resource recovery facilities to give materials a second life. Furniture is donated where possible. Timber and metals are sorted for recycling. Green waste goes to composting. What cannot be recovered is disposed of responsibly, with documentation available on request for commercial clients and NDIS providers who require it.

To get a fixed-price quote, use the form at or text photos to 0483 843 719. Quotes confirmed within two hours, seven days a week.

About Bin Chicken Co

Bin Chicken Co is a Gold Coast rubbish removal and junk removal company serving residential, commercial, NDIS, and trade clients across the Gold Coast and Northern NSW. Founded in 2025 by an ex-teacher and a qualified carpenter, the company delivers same-day service, fixed pricing, and a 92% landfill diversion rate. Join us for a cleaner world.

Contact: Josh Adams, Co-Founder

... | 0483 843 719 |