War Update: 40 Combat Engagements On Front Line Since Morning, Kostiantynivka And Pokrovsk Directions Remain Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Friday, April 17, according to Ukrinform.

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Iskryskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Rohizne, Korenok, Hirky, Sopych, Nova Huta, Volfyne, and Studenok were affected; in the Chernihiv region – Khrinivka. Yastrubshchyna was hit by an airstrike.

Russian drone strikes fire station in Sumy region

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and conducted 47 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, four of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy once assaulted Ukrainian positions near Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy once attempted to improve its position toward Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twice near Hrekivka and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy has not conducted active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have attempted 10 times to push Ukrainian forces from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Muravka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks toward Kalynivske and Oleksandrohrad. Kolomiitsi was hit by an airstrike. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks toward the settlements of Huliaipilske, Zelene, Zaliznychne, and in the area of Huliaipole. One battle is ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Kopani, Rivne, Barvinivka, and Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assault actions toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

The situation in other sectors of the front has not undergone significant changes so far. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian air defense system in occupied Mariupol

As Ukrinform reported, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi stated that Russia is preparing a new ground offensive in southeastern Ukraine and aims to capture the entire Donbas by September.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine