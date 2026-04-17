Attieh Warns Of Regional Instability Amid Israeli Violations, Urges International Action

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- Lower House First Deputy Speaker Khamis Attieh, warned that ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, coupled with the absence of international accountability, pose a direct threat to regional and global stability. He called for effective international action to halt the aggression and end the occupation.Attieh made his remarks during his address on behalf of Jordan at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in Istanbul.He stressed that the world is at a critical juncture marked by overlapping political, economic, and humanitarian crises, placing greater responsibility on parliaments to uphold international values, foremost among them justice, human rights, and the rule of law.He reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains the core conflict in the region, describing the situation in Gaza Strip as a "genocide and humanitarian catastrophe," citing continued attacks on civilians and infrastructure, alongside escalating tensions in the West Bank.Attieh warned of the dangers posed by Israeli policies aimed at expanding the conflict and imposing new realities by force, including attempts at displacement. He emphasized that Jordan, under the leadership of King Abdullah II, continues its political, humanitarian, and diplomatic efforts to support the Palestinian people and preserve regional stability.He highlighted Jordan's humanitarian role during the war on Gaza, including the establishment of an aid bridge, the delivery of medical and food assistance, and the operation of field hospitals inside the territory.Attieh also called for the imposition of international sanctions on Israel to compel compliance with international law, end the occupation, and enable the Palestinian people to establish an independent state on their national soil, with East Jerusalem as its capital.He underscored the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, condemning violations targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, describing them as clear breaches of freedom of worship and the historic status quo.In a related context, Attieh renewed calls for making the Middle East a nuclear-weapon-free zone and placing all nuclear facilities under international oversight, warning of the risks posed by a nuclear arms race to international peace and security.He concluded by stressing that the absence of accountability will lead to further escalation, urging parliaments and the international community to assume their responsibilities and work toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace.