Jordanian Author Zuhair Tawfiq Wins Sheikh Zayed Book Award

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- Jordanian writer Zuhair Tawfiq has won the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in its 20th edition in the category of Arts and Critical Studies for his book "Perceiving the World: Mutual Stereotypes Between the Self and the Other", published in 2025 by Now Publishers and Distributors.According to a statement issued by the award in Abu Dhabi on Friday, the book presents an analytical study tracing the formation of stereotypes in both Arab and Western consciousness throughout history, from the Middle Ages to modern Orientalism. It argues that representations of the "other" are not the product of fleeting moments, but rather the result of cumulative cultural processes shaped by diverse religious, literary, and intellectual sources.The statement highlighted the originality of the work, noting its approach that views the "other" as a structural component in shaping Arab identity. Moving beyond rigid binaries, the book offers a balanced reading that reveals evolving and reciprocal representations, contributing to a deeper understanding of the relationship between identity and cultural representation.The Sheikh Zayed Book Award continues to expand its global reach in its 20th edition, with this year's eight winners representing diverse cultural backgrounds from Jordan, Germany, Iraq, Egypt, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates. This diversity reflects the award's mission to bring together creators and scholars from across cultures and to strengthen intellectual dialogue under a shared cultural umbrella.Winners, along with the Cultural Personality of the Year, will be honored at a ceremony organized by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, with the date to be announced later. The Cultural Personality of the Year will receive a gold medal, a certificate of appreciation, and a prize of AED 1 million (approximately $272,000), while winners in other categories will receive gold medals, certificates, and AED 750,000 (around $204,000) in recognition of their intellectual and creative contributions.The 2026 edition will also feature an extensive international program marking the award's 20th anniversary, showcasing its cultural legacy and highlighting its role in supporting Arabic literature and promoting knowledge globally, as it enters its third decade.This year's edition attracted more than 4,000 nominations from 74 countries, underscoring the award's prestigious standing on the international cultural stage and its growing impact in supporting creativity, expanding cultural influence, and reinforcing the presence of Arabic literature as a vital voice in global culture.