Cocoa And Chocolate Market Size To Hit USD 245.97 Billion By 2031, Growing At 6.44% CAGR Amid Rising Dark Chocolate Consumption

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"Cocoa And Chocolate Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Explore the cocoa and chocolate market (2026–2031) with Mordor Intelligence. Get in-depth insights on market size, share, revenue, segments, key drivers, latest trends, and growth opportunities shaping the future of sustainable construction.

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Overview and Introduction

The cocoa and chocolate market continues to expand steadily, supported by shifting consumer preferences and broader accessibility across regions. According to Mordor Intelligence, the cocoa and chocolate market size was valued at USD 169.12 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 180.01 billion in 2026, further projected to grow to USD 245.97 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.44% during the cocoa and chocolate market forecast period.

The cocoa and chocolate market is growing steadily as consumers increasingly prefer premium and high-quality chocolate, with rising demand for dark chocolate and expanding online retail channels supporting this trend. Despite challenges such as fluctuating cocoa prices, manufacturers are maintaining growth through pricing strategies and product adjustments. Europe continues to hold a significant cocoa and chocolate market share, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing region driven by rising incomes and consumption, keeping the overall market outlook positive.

Key Trends in the Cocoa and Chocolate Market

Premium Chocolate Demand Rising

One of the most noticeable cocoa and chocolate market trends is the increasing demand for premium and specialty chocolate products. Consumers are moving away from mass-produced chocolates and showing greater interest in products that offer unique flavors, higher cocoa content, and authentic sourcing. This shift is especially visible in urban markets, where consumers value quality and brand storytelling.

Health Awareness Driving Dark Chocolate Consumption

Health-conscious consumers are playing a major role in shaping the cocoa and chocolate market growth. Dark chocolate, particularly variants with high cocoa content, is gaining popularity due to its perceived health benefits. This includes its association with heart health and antioxidant properties. As a result, chocolate is increasingly being positioned beyond indulgence and closer to functional food categories.

Expansion of Cocoa Processing in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is becoming an important hub within the cocoa and chocolate industry, not only for consumption but also for production. Investments in local cocoa grinding and processing facilities are helping reduce dependency on imports and enabling manufacturers to cater to regional preferences more effectively. This shift is supporting faster market expansion in countries such as India, China, and Southeast Asia.

Cocoa and Chocolate Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Dark Chocolate

Milk/White Chocolate

Industrial Chocolate Filled/Compound Chocolate

By End User



Foodservice

Retail Industrial

By Nature



Conventional Organic

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Cocoa and Chocolate Market

Barry Callebaut AG

Mars Incorporated

Nestlé S.A.

Ferrero Group

Mondelēz International, Inc.

Conclusion

The cocoa and chocolate market forecast indicates steady growth driven by evolving consumer preferences, expanding distribution channels, and increasing demand for premium products. While challenges such as raw material price volatility and regulatory requirements remain, the industry continues to adapt through strategic sourcing and product innovation.

Overall, the cocoa and chocolate market size is set to grow consistently, supported by a balance of traditional consumption patterns and new opportunities across product categories and regions.

Industry Related Reports:

Chocolate Market - The Chocolate Market was valued at USD 113.95 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 152.45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.97%. Growth is driven by increasing demand for premium and dark chocolate, expanding retail and online channels, and rising consumer preference for indulgent yet high-quality confectionery products.

United States Chocolate Market - The United States chocolate market stood at USD 27.42 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.42 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.47%. Growth is supported by strong demand for premium, organic, and functional chocolates, along with continuous product innovation and well-established retail distribution networks.

United Kingdom Chocolate Market - The United Kingdom chocolate market was valued at USD 12.48 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 16.81 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.12%. Market expansion is driven by rising interest in premium and ethically sourced chocolate, increasing health-conscious consumption patterns, and growing demand for artisanal products.

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