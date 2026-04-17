“Changshu-Made” Electric Wheelchairs Break Into The Global Market

MENAFN - GetNews) In recent years, "Changshu-made" Electric Wheelchair s have firmly established themselves in the global market. During a recent visit to Changshu Pingfang Wheelchair Co., Ltd., journalists observed a batch of smart wheelchairs ready to be shipped to France, marking the company's tenth export shipment this year.

"We are the designated maintenance and competition support provider for the national wheelchair basketball team. At last year's Paralympic Games, our latest innovation-a modular Smart Electric Wheelchair -served as the chosen ride for numerous Olympic athletes," said Zhu Jian, General Manager of Pingfang Wheelchair. He emphasized that this modular smart electric wheelchair, from its components to its operating system, is entirely independently developed by the company, achieving 100% localizati on. Founded in 2010, Pingfang Wheelchair has expanded its product line from basic Manual Wheelchairs to over a dozen high-end models, including smart electric wheelchairs. The company has secured seven national invention patents and 16 utility model patents, and has obtained both ISO 13485:2016 certification and the EU CE mark. Benefiting from Changshu's thriving new energy industry, the lithium-ion batteries used in its electric wheelchairs offer a range of up to 40 kilometers on a single charge.

"In the first quarter of this year, our export value increased by 20% year-on-year, and we anticipate a 30% growth in annual sales," Zhu noted. Currently, Pingfang Wheelchair's products have successfully entered the high-end medical markets of the United States, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Its core products are even included in the healthcare insurance systems of countries such as France and Italy.