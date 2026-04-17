Brisbane Writer And Teacher Zara Ann Affleck Announces New Mindfulness Guide: As You Are: Sit Down, Slow Down

Writer and educator Zara Ann Affleck has officially announced the release of her debut nonfiction work, As You Are: Sit Down, Slow Down. Part instructional guide and part personal narrative, the book offers a compassionate roadmap for those seeking to navigate life's shifts through the transformative practices of mindfulness and yoga.

Written specifically for individuals dealing with anxiety or those feeling isolated in their mental health journeys, Affleck's work reframes meditation as a gentle doorway to self-discovery. The book bridges the gap between formal practice and lived experience, offering practical advice for those seeking emotional intelligence, mental stillness, and a deeper sense of focus.

Drawing on years of personal practice and the wisdom of her own mentors, Affleck provides a relatable, step-by-step account of how to cultivate a daily ritual that supports a more intentional way of living.

"Mindfulness was introduced to me during a time of significant professional and personal shifts," says Affleck. "It became a doorway to understanding and creating rituals that felt nurturing to the self. This book is a way to piece together my teachings and offer something beautiful as a gesture of thanks to the mentors who guided me. It is an invitation for others to create the space needed to feel and live fully."

Affleck's approach emphasizes the beauty of the "shared experience," reminding readers that the path to a regulated nervous system is one they do not have to walk alone.

As You Are: Sit Down, Slow Down will be available for purchase through Amazon, IngramSpark, and Barnes & Noble.

About the Author

Zara Ann Affleck is a Brisbane-based teacher and writer dedicated to creating supportive spaces for honest self-inquiry. Influenced by her upbringing on the Sunshine Coast and transformative travels through India and the Himalayas, her work blends formal study with the quiet wisdom of nature. After finding yoga and meditation during a period of personal misalignment in her late twenties, Zara now shares these tools to help others find steadiness, presence, and clarity on their own unique paths.