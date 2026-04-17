Top Cosmetic Dentist In Woodland Hills, CA, Adopts 3D Printing Technology For Custom Dental Solutions

Woodland Hills, CA - Modern American Dentistry has integrated advanced 3D printing technology into its practice, revolutionizing how Dr. Gabe Adorjan delivers custom dental solutions to patients. The in-office 3D printer produces sleep appliances, nightguards, dentures, temporary teeth, and specialized components for complex restorations, dramatically reducing wait times and improving precision.

This technological advancement positions Gabe Adorjan, DMD, as an innovative cosmetic dentist in Woodland Hills, CA who continuously seeks cutting-edge methods to enhance patient outcomes. The 3D printer enables same-day fabrication of many dental devices that traditionally required weeks of processing through external laboratories. Patients benefit from faster treatment completion and improved accuracy in their custom appliances. The ability to produce appliances in-house also allows Dr. Gabe to make immediate adjustments based on patient feedback, ensuring optimal comfort and function.

The technology has proven particularly valuable for complex procedures involving dental implants in Woodland Hills, CA, where Dr. Gabe can create surgical guides and temporary restorations with exceptional precision. The practice specializes in all-on-x implant restorations, utilizing 3D-printed components to deliver seamless results for patients requiring full arch replacements.

Dr. Gabe also leverages the technology for fabricating dental crowns in Woodland Hills, CA, allowing for rapid prototyping and adjustments before final restorations are completed. This capability ensures optimal fit and aesthetics while minimizing the number of patient visits required.

Additionally, the practice offers comprehensive full mouth restoration in Woodland Hills, CA procedures that combine multiple advanced techniques, including digital scanning, 3D printing, and cosmetic dentistry expertise. These transformative treatments address extensive dental damage or aesthetic concerns through coordinated, technology-driven care. Patients undergoing full mouth restorations appreciate the streamlined process that 3D printing facilitates throughout their treatment journey.

"Investing in 3D printing technology for dentistry allows us to provide faster, more accurate dental solutions," explains Gabe Adorjan, DMD. "Our patients appreciate the efficiency and precision this technology brings to their treatment."

Discover how Modern American Dentistry's advanced technology can benefit your smile. Visit or call to schedule a consultation today.