Malibu Makos Surf Club is celebrating a remarkable milestone this season: 36 consecutive summers of teaching kids and families how to safely enjoy the ocean. Founded in 1991 by Tom Corliss, a lifelong surfer and former ocean lifeguard, the program has grown from a small local operation into one of Malibu's most respected beach education institutions, based at the iconic Zuma Beach. Few surf programs in Southern California can match this kind of uninterrupted legacy of service to young and aspiring surfers alike.

Malibu Makos Surf Club, a leading surf camp in Malibu, CA, has built its reputation on a foundation of safety, ocean knowledge, and genuine care for every participant. Tom Corliss's background as an ocean lifeguard gave him firsthand insight into the unpredictable nature of the Pacific, and that experience is woven into every session, curriculum decision, and safety protocol that defines the program today. Being one of the few licensed surf camps operating in Malibu adds an important layer of trust for families choosing where to enroll their children.

Tom Corliss offers some of the best kids surf lessons in Malibu, CA thoughtfully designed to meet young surfers exactly where they are. Whether a child has never stood on a board or is ready to progress to more challenging waves, the structured approach ensures that confidence is built gradually, safely, and in a way that makes each session genuinely enjoyable for every student.

One of the program's most valued components includes ocean safety lessons in Malibu, CA, integrated into every camp session by Tom Corliss. Learning to identify rip currents, read wave patterns, and respond calmly in challenging conditions are skills that stay with students well beyond their time on the beach.

Families ready to register for a top summer surf camp in Malibu, CA can visit to explore session dates and availability. "Reaching 36 summers means the world to me," says Tom Corliss, Founder of Malibu Makos Surf Club. "Every kid who catches their first wave is the reason we keep showing up."