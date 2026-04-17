Dr. Ronald Bernardini Opens Doors For Future Health Professionals With Nationwide Undergraduate Scholarship Initiative

Lake Ronkonkoma, NY - A new scholarship opportunity is now available for undergraduate students with their sights set on a career in healthcare. The Dr. Ronald Bernardini Scholarship for Health Professionals, founded by veteran chiropractor and healthcare systems innovator Dr. Ronald Bernardini, is officially open for applications. The scholarship awards $1,000 to one deserving undergraduate student selected through a national essay competition, with applications accepted through January 15, 2027, and the recipient announced on February 15, 2027.

The scholarship carries a straightforward but powerful purpose - to identify students who are not simply studying healthcare, but who are genuinely called to it, and to provide them with financial recognition that honors that calling.

A Scholarship Rooted in Real-World Healthcare Experience

What distinguishes the Dr. Ronald Bernardini Scholarship for Health Professionals from other academic awards is the professional philosophy behind it. Dr. Ronald Bernardini has spent more than four decades working at the intersection of chiropractic medicine, hospital systems, and interdisciplinary patient care. His career has been anything but conventional.

As the first chiropractor in New York State history to receive full credentials from a Level 1 hospital, Dr. Ronald Bernardini has long understood what it means to push beyond the traditional boundaries of healthcare and build something better in its place. He served as President of the New York State Chiropractic Association for Suffolk County from 2006 to 2008, and is the founder and leader of CCNY ChiroCare of New York IPA Inc., a statewide independent physician association managing over 250 licensed and credentialed chiropractors. He also secured a landmark affiliation with Northwell Health-one of the nation's largest and most respected hospital networks.

Through that network, Dr. Ronald Bernardini has championed non-drug, non-surgical treatment pathways and worked alongside county-level opioid task forces to bring chiropractic care into addiction recovery conversations. These are not the accomplishments of someone who views healthcare as an industry. They are the accomplishments of someone who views healthcare as a responsibility.

That sense of responsibility is exactly what the Dr. Ronald Bernardini Scholarship for Health Professionals seeks to identify in its applicants.

Who the Scholarship Serves

The scholarship is designed with broad accessibility in mind. Any undergraduate student currently enrolled at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university in the United States is eligible to apply - regardless of geographic location, institution size, or specific health discipline.

Eligible fields of study include, but are not limited to:



Pre-Medicine and Pre-Chiropractic

Nursing and Allied Nursing Programs

Physical and Occupational Therapy

Public and Community Health

Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging

Dentistry and Dental Hygiene

Health Administration and Healthcare Management Any accredited allied health or clinical sciences program



Applicants must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5, be in good academic standing, and be able to demonstrate their enrollment in a qualifying health-related program. The scholarship is national in scope and is not limited to students from any particular state or region.

The Essay - Where Applications Come to Life

At the center of every application is a single, original essay of 500 to 800 words written in response to the following prompt:

"Healthcare is about more than medicine - it is about people. In 500 to 800 words, describe why you chose to pursue a career in the health professions, what experiences have shaped your commitment to patient care, and how you envision making a meaningful and lasting impact on the patients or communities you will one day serve."

The selection committee does not evaluate applicants on prestige, accolades, or academic performance alone. The essay is the primary basis for selection - and the committee is looking for something specific: students who can communicate not just what they want to do, but why it matters and who it will serve.

Strong essays will demonstrate personal authenticity, a clear sense of professional direction, and a genuine understanding of what healthcare demands of those who practice it. Grammar, structure, and clarity of writing are also considered.

Essays must be submitted in Microsoft Word or PDF format, in 12-point Times New Roman or Arial font, double-spaced, and must fall within the 500 to 800 word count. No graphics or decorative elements should be included.

Application Requirements and Submission Instructions

All application materials must be submitted together in a single email. Partial or incomplete applications will not be reviewed, and there is no application fee of any kind.

Required materials include:



Original essay responding to the official prompt (500–800 words)

Current academic transcript (unofficial transcripts are accepted)

Proof of enrollment in a qualifying undergraduate health program Applicant's full name, mailing address, phone number, and email address



Submit all materials to:

...

Email Subject Line: Bernardini Scholarship Application - [Applicant Full Name]

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