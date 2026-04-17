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Iran-US Yet To Agree On Details Of Nuclear Issues, Senior Iranian Official Says

Iran-US Yet To Agree On Details Of Nuclear Issues, Senior Iranian Official Says


2026-04-17 02:50:57
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Significant differences between Iran and the United States remain to reach a deal aimed at ending the war, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Friday, adding that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is "conditional on US adherence to the terms of ceasefire".

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The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said "no agreement has been reached on the details of the nuclear issues," and serious negotiations are required to overcome differences.

He said Tehran hoped that a preliminary agreement could be reached in the coming days with mediator Pakistan's efforts, with the possibility of extending the ceasefire to "create space for more talks on lifting sanctions on Iran and securing compensation for war damages".

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"In exchange, Iran will provide assurances to the international community about the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme," he said, adding that any other "narrative about the ongoing talks is a misrepresentation of the situation".

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Khaleej Times

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