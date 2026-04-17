Jimstoppani Announces Summer Shred Challenge With $25,000 Grand Prize

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transform Your Body and Compete for a Life-Changing Reward

Westlake Village, CA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JimStoppani, a digital fitness platform founded by exercise scientist Dr. Jim Stoppani, announced the launch of its Summer Shred Challenge, a transformation-focused fitness competition offering participants the opportunity to compete for a $25,000 grand prize. The program is designed to support measurable improvements in strength, endurance, and body composition through structured training and nutrition guidance.

Summer Shred Program

Renowned for its proven workout programs and nutrition plans, Jim Stoppani continues to empower fitness enthusiasts worldwide. The Summer Shred Challenge is designed to motivate participants to embark on a journey of physical transformation, supported by the expertise of world-renowned exercise scientist Dr. Jim Stoppani.

The challenge invites individuals from all walks of life to join a vibrant community of over 125,000 members, all committed to achieving their personal best. Participants will have access to an all-in-one fitness app, providing them with the tools and guidance needed to succeed in their fitness journey.

"The Summer Shred Challenge is more than just a competition; it's an opportunity for individuals to transform their lives," said Mike McErlane, CEO of Jim Stoppani. "We are excited to see the incredible transformations and the impact this challenge will have on our community."

Participants will be judged on their overall transformation, including improvements in strength, endurance, and body composition. The challenge not only offers a substantial financial reward but also the invaluable benefit of improved health and fitness.

Jim Stoppani's commitment to fostering a supportive and motivating environment is evident in the structure of the Summer Shred Challenge. With comprehensive workout plans and personalized nutrition guidance, participants are equipped with everything they need to succeed.

For more information on how to participate in the Summer Shred Challenge and to join the community, visit Jim Stoppani's official website.

About

Proven workout programs and nutrition plans from world-renowned exercise scientist Dr. Jim Stoppani - plus an all-in-one fitness app and 125K+ community to keep you on track.

Press Inquiries

Mike McErlane

site-support [at] 888-311-0596



31238 Via Colinas A3

Westlake Village, CA, 91362, United States

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: