Unicoin Foundation Debuts, Aligning Social Impact With The Future Of Responsible Crypto

The Foundation's launch aligns with the evolving market restructuring and regulatory clarity introduced under the leadership of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins, which emphasizes transparency, responsible innovation, and clear governance frameworks for digital assets. This milestone underscores Unicoin's long-standing commitment to compliance, accountability, and building a sustainable and inclusive crypto ecosystem.

A New Era: Crypto as a Force for Good

Anchored in the flagship initiative “Crypto for Good,” the Unicoin Foundation aims to demonstrate how cryptocurrencies can serve as a powerful catalyst for positive global change.

Through education and ecosystem development programs, the Foundation is building a scalable on-ramp to the digital economy for communities traditionally excluded from crypto. Anchored in its Crypto for Good vision, it positions digital assets as a catalyst for economic transformation and a powerful equalizer of wealth-expanding access, opportunity, and ownership at a global scale.

Its education-first approach focuses on financial literacy and long-term wealth creation, enabling individuals to transition from passive saving to active participation in both traditional and digital markets. At the same time, the Foundation accelerates entrepreneurship through hands-on training, mentorship, and startup support, equipping participants with practical capabilities in AI, blockchain, and Web3 to build and scale ventures, shifting the narrative from speculation to knowledge, ownership, and value creation.

Strengthening Trust Through Transparency and Compliance

The establishment of the Unicoin Foundation reflects the company's proactive alignment with the principles of transparency and responsible governance emphasized in the evolving regulatory landscape. By separating social impact and educational initiatives into an independent foundation, Unicoin reinforces its commitment to ethical innovation and long-term sustainability.

“The future of crypto will be defined by trust, education, and real-world impact,” said Silvina Moschini, co-founder of Unicoin.

A Strategic Engine for Ecosystem Growth

Beyond its social mission, The Unicoin Foundation is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening Unicoin's global reputation, expanding its community, and accelerating adoption. By engaging new audiences and fostering trust, the Foundation supports the long-term development and sustainability of the Unicoin ecosystem.

These efforts are further reinforced through a set of strategic impact areas that translate the mission into measurable value creation. The Foundation drives market expansion by actively engaging women and underserved communities worldwide, unlocking new user segments and fostering inclusive participation in the digital economy. It contributes to ecosystem development by supporting entrepreneurs, developers, and innovators, enabling the creation of new solutions and use cases within the Unicoin network.

Finally, it strengthens community engagement by building a global network of informed and empowered participants who act as advocates and contributors to the ecosystem's growth.

“With the Unicoin Foundation, we are creating a structure that not only advances responsible innovation, but also expands access to opportunity-ensuring that the benefits of digital assets are more inclusive, transparent, and meaningful for communities worldwide,” added Alex Konanykhin, co-founder and CEO of Unicoin.

Governance and Partnerships

The Unicoin Foundation will operate with independent governance from Unicoin Inc, guided by principles of transparency, accountability, and measurable impact.

The Foundation will be chaired by Robert Newman, a seasoned entrepreneur and one of Unicoin's largest investors, and governed by a board of 27 directors, all of whom are Unicoin investors elected by shareholder vote, ensuring strong alignment between governance and the broader community.

This milestone follows a significant governance decision within the ecosystem:



More than 4,000 Unicoin shareholders participated in the vote

Nearly 99% approved the transition to an independent Foundation structure Managerial efforts will be formally transferred from Unicoin Inc. to the Foundation



The restructuring aligns the ecosystem with SEC Chair Paul Atkins' proposed “token taxonomy” framework, under which certain digital tools and functional tokens may fall outside securities registration requirements if they are not reliant on managerial efforts for profit.

About Unicoin

Unicoin Inc., a/k/a TransparentBusiness, is a U.S.-based crypto company committed to building one of the world's most transparent and compliant cryptocurrency ecosystems. Through innovation, education, and community engagement, Unicoin aims to democratize access to economic opportunities and redefine the role of digital assets in society.

About the Unicoin Foundation

The Unicoin Foundation is an independent, mission-driven organization dedicated to advancing the responsible adoption of blockchain technology. Through its Crypto for Good initiative and comprehensive educational programs, the Foundation seeks to empower individuals, support impactful projects, and foster a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.

Media Contact:

Sam Amsterdam

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the anticipated impact of the Unicoin Foundation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities or digital assets.

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