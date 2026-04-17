IFL 2025-26: Gokulam, Aizawl Face Crucial Tests Diamond Harbour Look To Maintain Top Spot

MENAFN - IANS) Kalyani/Aizawl, April 17 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC and Aizawl FC will look to secure away victories against Diamond Harbour FC and Shillong Lajong FC, respectively, in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 double-header on Saturday. The match between Diamond Harbour FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the Kalyani Stadium. Later in the evening, Shillong Lajong FC will host Aizawl FC at the SSA Football Stadium.

Diamond Harbour FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

League leaders Diamond Harbour FC, who have been one of the standout sides this season, will look to extend their dominance at the top of the table. Having lost just once in eight matches and winning four of their last five, the West Bengal-based side comes into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 victory over Chanmari FC and currently holds a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Gokulam Kerala, meanwhile, are placed eighth after a mixed run, including a 6-2 defeat to Real Kashmir FC in their previous outing. However, they remain in contention for the Championship phase, with a win potentially lifting them to fifth place.

Gokulam head coach Dimitris Dimitriou expressed optimism despite recent setbacks, stating,“In my country, we say that as long as you are alive, there is still hope. We are prepared; the boys are very disciplined and have trained very well. We expect that tomorrow we are going to play a very good game to play for our chances to be in the first six.”

Assessing the opposition, Dimitriou said,“In football, numbers speak; it means they are a very good team. However, I must admit my players are also very good. I hope that tomorrow they show their abilities and perform as they deserve to get the three points,” while confirming that team selection will depend on the final medical report.

Diamond Harbour head coach Kibu Vicuña emphasised a game-by-game approach, stating,“Mentally, it's like every game, every point is important. The points in the group stage are the same as in the top six or championship stage, and you carry them forward.”

“We know Gokulam Kerala is a historic club; we respect them, but we also have confidence in what we are doing,” Vicuña added.

Tactically, Gokulam Kerala face a stern test against Diamond Harbour's attacking strength. With 17 goals, they are the league's highest-scoring team, with Spanish midfielder Antonio Moyano playing a key role with four goals, joint second-highest in the league.

Gokulam Kerala are likely to rely on Thabiso Brown, Moses Lalrinzuala, and Rahul Raju, with all three having scored twice this season.

On being asked about his scoring form, Brown said,“I don't think I'm struggling. I think it's all about game time. We are mostly in the same position regarding match fitness and game time, and the coach talks to us every day before games about what we need to do to score goals.”

From the Diamond Harbour camp, forward Hugo Díaz highlighted the team environment, stating,“The atmosphere has been very positive since I arrived. The team is happy, and that helped me settle quickly.” On the challenge ahead, he added,“Gokulam is a very good team with strong players. It will be a difficult match, but we want to win and continue our momentum.”

Shillong Lajong FC vs Aizawl FC

Shillong Lajong FC will host Aizawl FC as the North-East rivals clash with contrasting stakes in the race for the Championship phase.

Shillong Lajong FC have already secured qualification for the Championship phase with 14 points from eight matches and will aim to strengthen their standing. Currently fourth, a win could push them into the top three and provide a crucial advantage heading into the next stage.

Aizawl FC, meanwhile, occupy the final qualifying spot in sixth place and face significant pressure heading into the derby. With teams close behind, a defeat could see them slip out of contention and be drawn into the relegation battle, making this encounter pivotal for their campaign.

Shillong Lajong head coach Birendra Thapa emphasised the importance of the fixture despite qualification being secured, stating,“We have already qualified for the top six, but tomorrow's match is still very important; if we win, we can finish in the top three or even top two.”

He also highlighted the unique nature of the derby, noting,“Derby matches are not only about tactics, but they are about emotions, hunger, desire, and fighting spirit.”

Aizawl head coach R. Lalruatfela echoed a similarly determined tone, stating,“We take this match very seriously, we are prepared very well,” while adding that his side will look to“keep ball possession as much as possible on the ground” in line with their philosophy.

He acknowledged the challenge posed by Shillong, noting,“Shillong is also a good team, they like to play and keep the ball,” and admitted that home advantage could be significant, but maintained confidence in his players, adding,“We are prepared physically, mentally, and tactically, and I trust my boys.”

Shillong Lajong's Jakob Vanlalhlimpuia highlighted the importance of the derby, especially against his former club, stating,“It's a big match for me, once we are on the pitch, they are opponents. I will give my best and make it difficult for them.”

Aizawl midfielder C. Hriata reflected the confidence within the Aizawl camp, stating,“We have a good mood for this match, we will try our best to win this game,” and added that the team feels no pressure despite the expected home support, saying,“They have many fans, but my team-mates and I feel no pressure, their fans will be silent after this match.”

Historically, Shillong Lajong hold an edge in this fixture, though recent meetings have been closely contested, including a 4-4 draw in their last encounter. While Aizawl have shown attacking promise this season, defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern.

With Diamond Harbour aiming to tighten their grip at the top and both Gokulam Kerala and Aizawl FC battling to secure their place in the Championship phase, Saturday's double-header is set to have a significant impact on the league standings.