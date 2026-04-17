USD/CHF Forex Forecast 17/04: USD Rebounds From 0.78 (Chart)
- The US dollar rallied against the Swiss franc yet again during the trading session on Thursday as the 0.78 level is an area that has been important multiple times. This is an area that was significantly resistant back in February and now that we have crashed into it, it should not be a huge surprise to see that we've had a little bit of buying pressure.
It's just that it may take some time to get there. I don't like the Swiss franc in general and if we do in fact get some type of peace deal in Iran, that takes away the safety bid as well. So not only do you have a positive carry, but you also have the peace dividend disappearing. Ultimately, I like this pair to the upside, but I also recognize that it does tend to be very choppy, so you have to be very patient. This is more or less a longer term.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from
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