Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(the“Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), announces it will release first quarter 2026 operating results after the market closes on Monday, April 27, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company's website

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13759335

The replay will be accessible through May 12, 2026.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 513 developed properties comprising approximately 178,650 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Sun Communities Investor Relations Team

...

(248) 208-2500

