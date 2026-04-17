MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- DirectLend AI, an AI-powered business lender matching platform and member company of Embarc Collective, Tampa Bay's nationally recognized nonprofit startup platform, announced a comprehensive DirectLend vs LendingTree comparison, one of the country's most established online financial marketplaces.

The findings highlight a fundamental and consequential difference between general consumer finance platforms and Directlend's purpose-built system for the complex needs of business owners. Find out why Directlend AI is the #1 Alternative to Lendingtree users.

“Directlend's position is fundamentally different from our competitors. Instead of collecting data and selling it to the highest bidders, Directlend actually matches business owners to the top available lenders and programs, helping businesses get better rates and terms, faster and easier than ever before.”

Access to capital remains one of the most pressing operational challenges facing small businesses across the United States. The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that small businesses represent 99.9% of all U.S. businesses, yet a 2024 Small Business Credit Survey found that while 37% of small businesses applied for a loan, line of credit, or merchant cash advance in the prior 12 months, applicant satisfaction with lenders declined year over year.

“The gap between what small business owners need today and what existing financial platforms deliver is growing. DirectLend AI was engineered from the ground up to solve the precise problem that legacy financial institutions leave unaddressed.”

Directlend AI uses artificial intelligence to analyze more than 50 business and lender-specific data points, cross-referencing each business owner's profile against the live underwriting criteria of hundreds of business lending partners. The output is three highly qualified lender matches, delivered in approximately three minutes, with no hard credit inquiry required at any point during the matching process.

Founded by entrepreneur William Mingione and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, DirectLend AI was created to address a persistent gap in the small-business financing landscape: the lack of a fast, accurate, private, and broker-free lender-matching tool built exclusively for business owners. The platform's inclusion in Embarc Collective, whose member companies have raised over $565 million in funding and achieved a 95% five-year startup survival rate, nearly double the national average, reflects the institutional confidence that Florida's leading startup ecosystem has placed in DirectLend AI's mission and technology.

About DirectLend AI

DirectLend AI is a free, AI-powered lender-matching platform built exclusively for U.S. business owners. The platform connects business owners with their top three most qualified lenders from a curated network of 75+ business-specific lending partners in under three minutes, with no broker involvement, no credit score impact, and no cost to the borrower. Financing options range from $5,000 to $25 million across 15+ loan types, including SBA loans, term loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and startup funding.

Media Contact

DirectLend AI / Slaterock Automation LLC Founder and CEO: William Mingione Address: 802 E Whiting St, Tampa, FL 33602 Phone: (888) 839-0747 Website: Contact: contact