K'taka Govt Hails Success Of 'Bridge To Bengaluru' Diplomatic Dialogue​

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that Karnataka is keen to strengthen partnerships with the world in technology, trade, innovation, and people-to-people collaboration.​

He was speaking at the“Bridge to Bengaluru” dialogue in New Delhi, which brought together ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from various countries.​

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar highlighted Karnataka's position as a global innovation hub and a preferred investment destination. He said Bengaluru is not just a city to visit, but a place where dreams are built and the future is shaped. With its open culture, strong ecosystem, and high quality of life, the city continues to attract global talent, innovation, and investment, making it a city of opportunities.​

Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge, speaking on innovation-led growth and international partnerships, said Karnataka is not interested in passive partnerships limited to capital investment. Instead, the state is seeking long-term collaborations focused on tangible innovation outcomes.​

According to the official statement, diplomats from various countries praised Karnataka's transformation from a technology hub into a key global innovation partner. They noted that the state offers strong policy support, assistance for start-ups to scale globally, research collaboration opportunities, and access to markets, making Bengaluru an attractive destination for investors and entrepreneurs.​

They also appreciated the state government's proactive efforts through the“Bridge to Bengaluru” initiative to elevate Karnataka to new global heights.​

The event was described as one of India's most significant diplomatic engagements led by a state government, with a focus on technology, innovation, and global partnerships.​

The dialogue was attended by Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, senior officials from the electronics and other departments, and global industry leaders.​

More than 45 ambassadors and high commissioners, along with senior diplomatic representatives from over 80 countries, participated and shared their perspectives.​

Over 140 participants, including representatives from global organisations, industry, and government, took part in the event.​

The participation of leading international trade and investment organisations also stood out, marking an important step towards strengthening government-to-government and business-to-government collaborations.​

Diplomatic representatives from key partner countries, including Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, France, Egypt, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, and Bhutan, took part in the dialogue. Several ambassadors highlighted the deepening and growing partnerships between Karnataka and their respective countries.​

They also appreciated the state government's efforts to strengthen ties with India's innovation ecosystem through structured platforms such as the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA).​

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said Bengaluru is ahead of other cities in the country across all sectors. ​

He added that everyone who has come here and invested has earned profits and not suffered losses, and for this reason, those who come to Bengaluru do not wish to return.​

He recalled that about 20 years ago, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited Bengaluru and remarked that global leaders first come to Bengaluru before going to other cities in the country. ​

He added that PM Modi has also described Bengaluru as a global city.​

Responding to the media after the event, Shivakumar said leaders from across the world participated in this programme. ​

He noted that at the Tech Summit held last November, 60,000 entrepreneurs from 100 countries took part, and everyone has placed their trust in Bengaluru.​