Commercial Mission Takes Companies To North Africa

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Registration is now open for companies that wish to participate in the Business Mission to North Africa, organized by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and scheduled to take place from June 6 to 13. A multisectoral initiative, the mission will include meetings in Morocco and Tunisia.

According to Karen Mizuta, head of International Consulting and CCAB Lab at the Arab Chamber, business opportunities will be explored in food and beverages, medical and hospital equipment, cosmetics, fertilizers, and tourism.“The goals are to gain a deeper understanding of these two markets so Brazilian entrepreneurs can develop a strategic agenda, promote the entry of Brazilian products, and strengthen relationships with these countries. These are two very important markets in North Africa that have been gaining visibility in Brazil,” said Mizuta.

The delegation will be composed of representatives from 15 companies. From June 6 to 9, the agenda will take place in Tunis, the Tunisian capital. Activities in the city will include a seminar on business opportunities in Tunisia, technical visits, bilateral meetings, a business matchmaking round, and a visit to the International Food Show Africa.

On June 9, the delegation will travel to Rabat, the capital of Morocco. There, participants will attend meetings with business sector associations and the Brazilian Embassy in Morocco, in addition to a technical visit. On June 11, the mission will head to Casablanca for a business matchmaking session, a technical visit, and participation in a seminar with a networking session, similar to the activities scheduled in Tunisia. On June 12, the business delegation will be received for a visit to the Port of Tangier.

In 2025, Brazil exported US$1.35 billion to Morocco and imported US$1.42 billion, totaling a trade flow of US$2.78 billion. The main products exported by Brazil were sugar, corn, and live cattle. The main imports were phosphate fertilizers and mixed fertilizers.

With Tunisia, Brazil exported US$289.1 million and imported US$94.3 million, with total trade reaching US$383.5 million. The main exports were soybeans, corn, and coffee, while phosphate fertilizers and olive oil led exports to Brazil. Companies interested in participating can register through this link.

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Anuga: Arab brands seek Brazilian market

*Translated by A.I.

Marcos Carrieri/ANBA

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