Amprion GmbH / Key word(s): Rating

Fitch affirms Amprion's credit rating of“BBB+” with a“stable” outlook

17.04.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fitch affirms Amprion's credit rating of“BBB+” with a“stable” outlook

As part of its annual update international rating agency Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) has once again assigned transmission system operator Amprion GmbH (“Amprion”) a long-term credit rating of“BBB+”. The outlook remains“stable”.

Amprion is currently planning investments of around €42 billion in the expansion and upgrading of the German transmission network by 2030. These investments are secured by regulation and represent a very low risk in terms of earnings and long-term predictable cash flows.

Peter Rüth, Chief Financial Officer of Amprion, said:“The renewed affirmation of our 'BBB+' rating with a stable outlook underscores our balanced financial policy and capital structure as well as our highly reliable business model. In light of the substantial, regulatory investments required in the German transmission grid, continued access to the capital markets and solid investment grade ratings are of fundamental importance for Amprion. They form the basis for financing the energy transition efficiently in the long term and on competitive terms for all stakeholders.”

Fitch's press release on the current rating is available on the Fitch Ratings website.

The Amprion Investor Relations Newsletter can be subscribed to via the following link.

Investor contact:

Patrick Wang

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 231 5849-12297

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Amprion connects

Amprion is a leading transmission system operator in Europe. Our 11,000 kilometre-long, extra-high voltage grid extends from the North Sea to the Alps and spans seven federal states. It is the backbone of the German economy and transports electricity for 29 million people. Located in the heart of Europe, it serves as a European electricity trading hub. On 31 December 2025, Amprion employed 3,400 people. They support our core objectives of readying the grid for a climate-neutral future and maintaining the stability of the German and European electricity grids at a crucial time.

17.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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