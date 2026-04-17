Maison Luxe, Inc. / Key word(s): Retail

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Announces Progress on Strategic Growth Plan and Reviews International Acquisition Opportunity

17.04.2026 / 16:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORT LEE, NJ - April 17, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) is excited to share an update on its strategic growth efforts as it moves forward with a focused acquisition plan designed to expand its operations and create long-term value for shareholders. The Company is actively exploring acquisition opportunities that fit its goal of acquiring established assets with existing infrastructure, revenue potential, and scalable business models. The management team is concentrating on sectors and markets where disciplined execution can drive sustainable growth. As part of this approach, Maison Luxe is currently reviewing an international acquisition opportunity involving a production facility based in Greece. This European asset features around 7,200 square meters of cultivation and processing infrastructure, built to support pharmaceutical-grade production and possible exports in regulated markets. Maison Luxe believes that opportunities with solid infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and access to expanding international markets align well with its acquisition criteria. The Company is continuing to assess this and other potential deals as part of its broader strategic plan. In upcoming press releases, MASN will introduce its new management team and provide detailed insights into the market size and scalable business opportunities that will be integrated into the Company in the near future. These updates will highlight how the Company plans to leverage these assets to drive growth and maximize shareholder value. “We are proud to be making progress on our strategic initiatives and exploring opportunities that match the type of assets we believe can fuel long-term growth,” said CEO Anil Idnani.“Our focus remains on acquiring platforms with proven operational capabilities and strong potential to scale in promising markets." ABOUT MAISON LUXE Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report. Corporate Contact:



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News Source: Maison Luxe, Inc.

17.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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