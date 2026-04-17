Miningnewsbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports Record Q4 Revenue And Fiscal 2026 Results, Provides Fiscal 2027 Guidance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Silvercorp Metals and may include paid advertising.

Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported record revenue of approximately $147.4 million for Q4 Fiscal 2026, marking a 96% year-over-year increase, alongside full-year revenue of $438.1 million, up 47% from Fiscal 2025. While quarterly silver production declined to 1.5 million ounces due to lower head grades, the company highlighted strong operational progress, including continued development at the Kuanping and El Domo projects and an upgraded MSCI ESG rating to AA. For Fiscal 2026, Silvercorp processed a record 1.48 million tonnes of ore and maintained stable silver equivalent output of 7.5 million ounces, supported by increased gold production, as the company advances toward Fiscal 2027 with updated production and cost guidance.

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About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SVM are available in the company's newsroom at

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