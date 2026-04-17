Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Partner Nicole Kruegel Named“On The Rise” Honoree By Daily Business Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Highlights Florida's Top Legal Talent Under 40

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa (RDCY) is proud to announce that partner Nicole Kruegel has been named an“On the Rise” honoree as part of the Daily Business Review's 2026 Florida Legal Awards.

The“On the Rise” distinction recognizes Florida's most promising attorneys under the age of 40 who are making a significant impact on the legal profession. Honorees are selected based on their innovation, leadership, legal expertise, and commitment to their clients and communities. The award highlights attorneys who are developing unique practice areas, building substantial books of business, and demonstrating excellence in litigation or transactional work, while also dedicating time to pro bono and volunteer efforts.

Nicole Kruegel has built one of the strongest medical malpractice trial records among attorneys in her generation, having tried more such cases in Florida than arguably any female attorney in her age bracket. Over the past decade, she has delivered exceptional results in complex cases involving delayed or misdiagnosed strokes and birth injuries. Her work has earned national recognition, including National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40, Super Lawyers Rising Star, and inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2024“Ones to Watch.”

Kruegel's recognition reflects her growing influence within the legal field and her dedication to achieving results for her clients. As a partner at RDCY, she has played a key role in advancing complex litigation matters and contributing to the firm's reputation for excellence.

“Nicole exemplifies the next generation of legal leadership,” said Sean C. Domnick, shareholder at RDCY.“Her strategic thinking, work ethic, and commitment to client advocacy make her incredibly deserving of this honor.”

The Florida Legal Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across the state's legal community, honoring attorneys, judges, and firms that are shaping the future of the profession.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With offices in Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Bach, Pensacola, and Jacksonville, the firm has a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable and fighting for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

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