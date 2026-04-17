Golden State Wealth Management Is Recognized As One Of USA Today's Best Financial Advisory Firms For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POWELL, Wyo., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management (“Golden State”) is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized by USA Today as one of America's Best Financial Advisory Firms for 2026-marking the fourth year in a row the firm has received this prestigious distinction.

The USA Today ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, honors the top registered investment advisory firms across the country based on client satisfaction, peer recommendations, and assets under management. Golden State's continued presence on this list is a testament to its unwavering commitment to serving financial advisors and their clients with excellence, integrity, and innovation.

“This recognition is a testament to the strength of our advisor community and the dedication of our team,” said John Nahas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Golden State.“We remain committed to enhancing the advisor experience through thoughtful innovation, strong operational support, and a collaborative environment that empowers advisors to reach new levels of success.”

With over a decade of experience supporting independent advisors, Golden State provides a full suite of services including compliance oversight, marketing and technology support, an internal asset management program, and transition resources to help our advisors to be successful at every stage of business.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, was founded in 2013 and serves over $2.5 billion in assets under management1. GSWM's infrastructure provides an extensive support network, while maintaining business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer2, Raymond James and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their clients. Learn more at .

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through GSWM an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. GSWM is a separate entity from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website ().

1 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2026.

2 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2025, based on total revenue.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

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