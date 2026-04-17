Radiology AI Global Market Research And Forecast Report 2026-2030: Opportunities In Growing Demand For Platform, Multi-Modal Data, And OEM Integration (Pacs/Ehr/Marketplaces)

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiology AI Market by Offering, Function, Modality, Indication, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The radiology AI market is anticipated to surge from USD 0.76 billion in 2025 to USD 2.27 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.5%

This report is invaluable for established and emerging firms, providing market insight strategies to enhance market presence through various approaches. It examines drivers such as increased medical imaging, AI demand to ease radiologist loads, regulatory clarity, government support, and innovation investments which drive growth in the radiology AI domain.



This growth reflects the increasing deployment of AI tools that significantly improve early cancer detection, lesion segmentation, and predictive treatment planning. Such technologies enhance diagnostic precision and alleviate radiologists' workloads, thereby boosting demand across oncology, neuroimaging, and cardiovascular imaging spheres.

The workflow optimization segment is poised for remarkable market growth.

The radiology AI market is divided into segments like screening & triage, diagnostic imaging, treatment planning, monitoring, workflow optimization, and more. Notably, workflow optimization is expected to record the fastest CAGR due to its substantial benefits in imaging department efficiency.

With a shortage of radiologists globally and increasing imaging demands, healthcare systems need AI that improves productivity via intelligent work orchestration, automated routing, and streamlined communication. These tools reduce repeat scans, aid protocol standardization, and minimize administrative workload. As value-based care gains momentum, investment in workflow AI will become a focal point for achieving cost efficiency and patient satisfaction.

The software/SaaS segment is projected to dominate the market by 2025.

Leading the market share, software/SaaS solutions are favored for their ease of deployment across various imaging types. They seamlessly integrate with existing systems like PACS and EHR, allowing for effortless access to AI insights. Cloud platforms enhance data access, support model improvement, and reduce initial costs. Their subscription models provide cost-effectiveness and stable recurrent revenue. Regulatory endorsements and robust use cases in crucial medical areas further cement their market strength.

North America will hold a significant market share in the radiology AI sector by 2025.

Substantial investments in healthcare technology, high imaging service demands, and swift AI incorporation into U.S. radiology practices underscore North America's market leadership. Federal support and regulatory advances have bolstered AI tool integration alongside a rising incidence of chronic diseases intensifying the need for advanced imaging solutions. Chronic conditions represent a substantial burden, representing 90% of healthcare expenditure and affecting 60% of the U.S. population.

Substantial contributions from private and public investments alongside active AI startups and tech companies bolster North America's position. Key players such as Aidoc, Enlitic, Inc., and GE HealthCare are instrumental in advancing AI-enabled diagnostic platforms.

However, challenges like data privacy regulations and clinician acceptance of AI tools continue to pose hurdles. Despite this, North America's robust healthcare infrastructure, supportive policies, and innovative AI solutions ensure its continued leadership within the radiology AI marketplace.

Key Market Players

The key firms in the radiology AI market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Merative, DeepHealth (RadNet, Inc.), Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., and Enlitic, Inc.

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