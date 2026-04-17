Radiology AI Global Market Research And Forecast Report 2026-2030: Opportunities In Growing Demand For Platform, Multi-Modal Data, And OEM Integration (Pacs/Ehr/Marketplaces)
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|347
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.76 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|24.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Medical Imaging Volumes Rising Demand for AI Solutions to Alleviate Radiologist Workload Increased Regulatory Clarity, Accelerated Approvals, and Government Support Growing Demand for AI-Driven Radiological Image Processing Growing Funding for AI-Focused Startups Rising Collaborations with AI, Tech, and Analytics Solution Providers
Restraints
- High Implementation Costs and ROI Uncertainty Regulatory Fragmentation Across Regions Data Quality and Label Scarcity for Rarer Indications
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Platform, Multi-Modal Data, and OEM Integration (Pacs/Ehr/Marketplaces) Untapped Growth Potential in Emerging Healthcare Markets Expansion of Preventive Care and Population Health Management Expansion of Portable/Handheld Devices with AI Integration
Challenges
- Integration Challenges with Legacy Radiology Systems Limited Clinician Trust and Explainability Demands Concerns Over Data Privacy and Security
Unmet Needs & White Spaces
Interconnected Markets & Cross-Sector Opportunities
Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
Company Profiles
- Siemens Healthineers AG Microsoft Koninklijke Philips N.V. GE Healthcare Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Inc.) Merative Radnet, Inc. (Deephealth) Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd. Hologic, Inc. Enlitic, Inc. Aidoc Inc. Nanox Qure Esaote S.P.A. Butterfly Network Inc. Heartflow Inc. Subtle Medical, Inc. Harisson Echonous Inc. Quibim Imagen Exo Imaging, Inc. Rad AI
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Radiology AI Market
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