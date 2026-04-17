Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur Divisional Commissioner To Probe Vedanta Power Plant Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, April 17 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has ordered a probe into the accident at Vedanta Power Limited's plant at Singhitarai in Dabhra tehsil of Sakti district, appointing the Bilaspur Divisional Commissioner as the inquiry officer.

According to an official statement issued by the General Administration Department, the incident occurred on April 14 in Boiler Unit-1 of the plant due to a technical fault in the joint of a water supply pipe connected to a steam pipeline.

The accident led to the death of several workers, while many others sustained serious injuries. It was learnt on Thursday that the death toll in the boiler explosion rose to 20, while 15 workers are undergoing treatment for injuries at various hospitals.

Taking note of the gravity of the incident, the state government has directed that the inquiry will examine when and how the accident took place, the underlying causes and circumstances, and the measures required to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

As per the order, the inquiry officer has been asked to complete the probe within 30 days and submit a report to the state government.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed deep grief over the incident, terming it extremely tragic and painful. He paid tribute to the deceased workers and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister has also directed officials to ensure a fair and expeditious inquiry and to take strict action against those found responsible.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the facility and triggered panic among workers present at the site.

Police, led by Station House Officer Rajesh Patel, reached the spot soon after the incident and began an investigation.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Raigarh district, including the Medical College Hospital, Apex Hospital and Metro Hospital.

A preliminary technical report by the Chief Boiler Inspector indicated excessive fuel accumulation inside the furnace, leading to pressure build-up and damage to connected pipelines.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Sakti corroborated these findings, identifying fuel overload as the primary cause.

Further findings pointed to lapses in maintenance and safety protocols by Vedanta Limited and its contractor NGSL, including failure to address pressure fluctuations and deficiencies in equipment upkeep.