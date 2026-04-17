K'taka BJP Leader Murder Case: Court Awards Double Life Sentence To Cong MLA, 16 Others (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) A Special Court for MLAs/MPs in Bengaluru on Friday awarded double life imprisonment to Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and 16 other accused in connection with the murder of BJP leader and Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda.

The court awarded life imprisonment for the offences of criminal conspiracy and murder, with the sentences to run concurrently.

The court also directed that Rs 16 lakh be paid as compensation to the children and family members of the deceased and confirmed accused No. 1, Basavaraja Muttagi, as an approver in the case. A total fine of Rs 12.50 lakh was also imposed on the accused.

Judge Santhosh Gajanana Bhat pronounced the verdict. The convicted MLA, 57-year-old Vinay Kulkarni, will now have to spend the remainder of his natural life in prison, as per the judgment.

The court also sentenced accused No. 19, Channakeshava Tingarikar, a circle inspector, to seven years' imprisonment for destruction of evidence.

CBI prosecutors Hema and Shivananda Perla said that key evidence in the case included the approver's testimony, eyewitness accounts, call detail records (CDR), tower location data, and CCTV footage near the Dharwad post office.

“The footage showed the accused fleeing with weapons. The local Dharwad police had not considered this evidence, but we took it into cognisance,” they said.

They further stated that Vinay Kulkarni's conversations with approver Muttagi, along with tower location data and frequent contact between them, were established during the investigation.

“Muttagi gave a detailed account before the court regarding the money exchanged and Kulkarni's involvement,” they added.

Among the 17 accused persons, 16 have been awarded life imprisonment. Vinay Kulkarni can appeal before a higher court after obtaining a copy of the judgment.

The judgment copy will be sent to the Speaker's office either on Friday or by Saturday. The process for disqualification of Vinay Kulkarni as an MLA will be initiated thereafter.

His seat will then be declared vacant, following which the Election Commission will announce a by-election. However, if Kulkarni secures a stay on the conviction from a higher court, he may retain his MLA post.

Kulkarni's counsel has stated that an appeal challenging the conviction will be filed next week.

Speaking to the media after the judgment, senior CBI prosecutor Hema said,“Today, the judgment was pronounced in the Yogesh Gowda murder case. Initially, the investigation was conducted by the Dharwad police, who filed a chargesheet against accused Nos. 1 to 6. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the CBI, which filed a chargesheet against accused Nos. 1 to 21 after a detailed probe.”

She added,“After trial, the court convicted accused Nos. 2 to 16, as well as accused Nos. 18 and 19. Double life imprisonment was awarded to accused Nos. 2 to 16, while accused No. 19, a circle inspector charged with destruction of evidence, was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.”

“A total fine of Rs 12.50 lakh was imposed, and Rs 16 lakh compensation was awarded to the victim's family. The CBI made extensive efforts to bring out the truth, and the court has delivered justice. This is a collective effort of our entire team, including SPs, directors, and additional directors, who worked day and night to secure the conviction. It is a victory for society,” she said.

She further noted,“We faced many challenges in the case. Several witnesses were threatened. We ensured protection for them, and they ultimately testified truthfully before the court, leading to the conviction.”

“Those who try to hide the truth will eventually be exposed. Truth never dies. The accused will spend their entire lives in prison - not just 14 years, but until the end of their natural lives,” she added.

Another senior CBI prosecutor, Shivananda Perla, said,“Today's judgment is historic. On June 15, 2016, Yogesh Gowda was brutally murdered at his gym in Dharwad. Initially, the local police filed a chargesheet against Basavaraja Muttagi and five others, but they were not the actual perpetrators.”

“Our investigation established that the real assailants were accused Nos. 7 to 14, and that the murder was orchestrated by accused No. 15, MLA Vinay Kulkarni,” he said.

“During the CBI investigation, led by senior officer Rakesh Ranjan, a chargesheet was filed against 21 accused persons. Since the Dharwad police had failed to name the actual perpetrators, charges were also filed against certain police personnel,” he added.

“Yogesh Gowda was killed due to political rivalry involving Vinay Kulkarni. The initial investigation was inadequate, but the CBI identified the real culprits and brought them to justice,” he said.

The verdict has sent a strong message across society.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, reacting in Chikkamagaluru, said,“What I had said earlier has now been proven true.”

It may be recalled that Yediyurappa had stated during an election campaign that he would hand over the case to the CBI if the BJP came to power and ensure that Vinay Kulkarni was jailed.

Yogesh Gowda's sister, Akkamahadevi, said,“We are happy with the verdict. We also wanted life imprisonment for accused No. 19, Tingarikar. We thank the CBI and the judiciary.”