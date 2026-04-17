GO Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages GO Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grocery Outlet had“expanded too quickly” into new stores; (2) Grocery Outlet's purportedly strong financial and operational growth was being artificially supported by excessive rapid store expansion; (3) as a result, Grocery Outlet was unable to achieve the sustainable growth required to meet its previously set guidance; (4) Grocery Outlet's restructuring plan would require further optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why did Grocery Outlet's Stock Drop?

On March 4, 2026, after the market closed, Grocery Outlet announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 and revealed that the company's full year results missed guidance on nearly every major financial metric. On the corresponding earnings call held that same day addressing the poor results, Grocery Outlet's CEO further disclosed that the company had“made the difficult decision to close 36 locations” in part because“it's clear now that we expanded too quickly, and these closures are a direct correction.”

On this news, Grocery Outlet's stock price fell $2.45 per share, or 27.9%, to close at $6.34 per share on March 5, 2026.

WHAT GO INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP. INVESTORS:

Grocery Outlet investors may, no later than May 15, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Grocery Outlet investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit . The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

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