Birdfy Holds Its First Webinar Ahead Of Mother's Day, Exploring How To Enhance Women's Wellbeing Through Birding

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ahead of Mother's Day, Birdfy invited its Birding Consultant, Holly Merker, to share insights into birding and wellbeing at its very first webinar held on April 14. As a celebration of moms and women across the world, the webinar was specifically tailored for a nature-loving audience interested in the wellness benefits of birding.

The one-hour webinar was themed as "Wings of Wellness: Empowering Women's Wellbeing Through Birding." Birdfy Consultant Holly elaborated on the integral role birding plays in women's lives, and the stress-relieving, anxiety-reducing effects of connecting with nature. She also shared the practice of mindful birding and her personal birding experiences that inspire and resonate with the birding community.

Apart from being a professional birding guide, Holly is also a nature-based wellness expert and lead author of the award-winning book Ornitherapy: For Your Mind, Body, and Soul.

Birding Boosts Physical and Mental Wellbeing

Citing a study by King's College London, Holly shared its key finding at the webinar,“Seeing or hearing birds is associated with an improvement in mental wellbeing that can last up to eight hours.”

Based on several scientific studies and her birding experiences over the past two decades, Birdfy Consultant Holly delved into how birding boosts mental and emotional wellness for women. She said that smart birdwatching is an empowering and healing journey that alleviates negative feelings, such as stress, anxiety, and loneliness.

She also shared studies that reveal exposure to nature can effectively lower cortisol, our stress hormone that "governs metabolism, sleep health, and immune system." Cortisol levels rise when one feels stressed or anxious, making people more susceptible to illnesses.

Other health benefits of birding include improved attention and perception, as well as enhanced productivity and creativity.

Practicing Mindful Birding by Being in the Moment

Having battled and recovered from cancer, Holly shared her personal experiences, inspiring women across the world to appreciate the healing power of birdwatching. Attendees got useful takeaways like mindful birding practice, a way to redirect birders' thoughts and focus on "being in the moment," and to connect with nature and feathered friends in a meaningful way.

With mindfulness practice, nature lovers can get empowered through each birding moment. By focusing on“being right here and right now,” birders learn to truly appreciate the beauty of nature: Each shiny feather in closer detail and each melodic tune of birdsong.

Closer Connections With Nature, Families and Birding Community

At the webinar, Holly also talked about how being a birder helps forge closer connections with avian visitors and connect families together. With smart birding devices, nature lovers can not only birdwatch anywhere, anytime, but also share stunning moments of nature among family members with a tap on the screen. Through bringing the world of wild birds closer, smart birdwatching reshapes our connection with nature and our loved ones in an unprecedented way.

The webinar also witnessed a closer connection among nature lovers of the birding community. Along with audience members, Holly explored the fun challenge of identifying different individual birds by paying attention to subtle differences with the help of smart bird feeders. She also shared that observing nature through a screen brings about positive and anxiety-reducing effects on people, citing scientific studies on cancer patients.

A Strengthened, Deepened Partnership

Birdfy announced a partnership with Holly Merker last year to raise awareness of bird conservation and improve birders' overall wellbeing. As an advocate of ornitherapy, Holly co-hosts and co-produces the Mindful Birding Podcast. She also serves on the boards of multiple conservation organizations and takes a leading role in local birding programs for youth.

Embracing More Possibilities: A Mom, Birdwatcher and Nature Lover

Birdfy is dedicated to elevating birdwatching experiences for all birders, including nature-loving moms who aspire to be more than just moms. With advanced technology and AI-powered gadgets like Birdfy's offerings, they can embrace more possibilities by playing diverse roles in society.

Through reshaping the boundaries of what roles modern women should take, every mom can have the chance to become whoever she envisions herself to be.

With Mother's Day approaching, Birdfy wants more nature-loving moms and women to realize they can take on new roles and fully live out their lives. In this way, they can truly bond with their loved ones and families, while fostering a meaningful connection with nature.