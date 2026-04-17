Bihar: New CM Samrat Choudhary Visits Temple In Saran

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 17 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, along with his family, on Friday visited the revered Baba Harihar Nath Temple at Sonepur in the Saran district, where he offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of the state.

The Chief Minister spent around 20 minutes inside the sanctum sanctorum, performing special worship rituals.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place across the temple premises ahead of his visit, and he was accorded a Guard of Honour by the local administration of Saran district.

A large number of devotees and local residents gathered at the temple during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that India is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

He emphasised that Bihar has witnessed significant development over the past two decades under former chief minister Nitish Kumar and expressed hope that the state will continue on the path of growth.

Since assuming office, Samrat Choudhary has been making a series of visits to prominent religious sites across Bihar.

Ahead of his swearing-in on April 15, he had offered prayers at the Rajvanshi Nagar Hanuman Temple.

He later visited the historic Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurudwara on April 16, seeking blessings for the state.

During the visit, the Chief Minister listened to Shabad Kirtan, spent time in the spiritual atmosphere of the Gurdwara, and learned about the historical significance of the site.

The visit to Baba Harihar Nath Temple marks a continuation of this spiritual outreach, which has drawn attention in political circles.

Observers view these visits as both a reflection of the Chief Minister's personal faith and a symbolic beginning to his tenure.

While supporters see it as a positive and culturally rooted gesture, the opposition is also closely monitoring these developments.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Saran Police ensured tight security and ceremonial protocols during the visit.

The Chief Minister's early public engagements suggest an attempt to blend governance with cultural and spiritual connection, setting the tone for his tenure in office.