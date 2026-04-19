India Brings AI Services To Villages With Unique DPI: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) India is pairing artificial intelligence with digital public infrastructure, local‐language systems and governance safeguards helping farmers, women and village institutions can use AI directly rather than through urban intermediaries, a report has said.

The report from One World Outlook said India's approach counter structural challenges such as weak physical infrastructure and high friction in language, literacy, and access.

It made services legible, local and usable by embedding AI into familiar tools such as WhatsApp‐style interfaces, voice systems and panchayat systems, shifting the technology from urban spectacle to rural service.

The report cited President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga's remarks on“small AI” at IMF Spring Meetings as a testimony of India transforming AI from an urban-centric productivity tool to a rural equaliser.

It highlighted that the model focuses on low‐cost, low‐compute, high‐utility systems to enable rural adoption. Thus, AI can solve concrete problems such as farm productivity, pest detection and market access, Banga said.

Banga's comments at IMF also have a political significance as it frames AI not as a luxury import from the global North, but as an instrument of development that can be adapted to India's social realities.

"Rural AI in India is becoming a test case for whether emerging economies can shape AI on their own terms," the report said.

It outlined two policy pillars underpinning the push: strategy and governance.

"The National Strategy for AI, launched by NITI Aayog, positions AI as a tool for inclusive growth in underserved sectors, especially agriculture, healthcare, and education. The India AI Governance Guidelines 2025 focus on fairness, accountability, transparency, and India-specific risk assessment," it said.

India's approach also linked AI deployment to grievance redressal, human oversight, and local-language accessibility, making inclusion system-built rather than a later addition.