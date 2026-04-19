403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Army Pushes Deeper into Syria’s Quneitra
(MENAFN) The Israeli army pushed deeper into Syria's Quneitra province late Saturday, deploying armored units into newly erected prefabricated structures in what Syria’s state news agency described as a fresh violation of Syrian sovereignty.
The news agency reported that an Israeli force comprising two tanks and two military vehicles advanced into the eastern Tal al-Ahmar hill in southern Quneitra, occupying prefabricated rooms that had been transported to the site the previous day. The groundwork was laid Friday, when Israeli forces entered the area under the cover of a bulldozer and offloaded the structures — offering no official explanation for the maneuver at the time.
The incursion lands as a particularly sharp contradiction against recent diplomatic overtures from Damascus. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated Thursday in an interview with Anadolu that Syria seeks "some kind of security agreement" with Israel that would preserve stability in the region — signaling an openness to dialogue even amid repeated territorial encroachments.
Yet al-Sharaa acknowledged deep friction in those efforts, adding that the talks had not reached a dead end, but were moving with "extreme difficulty" because of Israel's insistence on remaining on Syrian territory.
The roots of the standoff trace back to December 2024, when the fall of former President Bashar Assad's regime prompted Israel to declare the 1974 Disengagement Agreement null and void — subsequently moving to occupy the buffer zone running along the shared frontier.
Since Assad's ouster, Israeli forces have conducted repeated airstrikes across Syria, striking military installations, equipment, and ammunition depots — operations that have also claimed civilian lives — despite the new Syrian administration refraining from issuing any direct threats toward Israel.
The news agency reported that an Israeli force comprising two tanks and two military vehicles advanced into the eastern Tal al-Ahmar hill in southern Quneitra, occupying prefabricated rooms that had been transported to the site the previous day. The groundwork was laid Friday, when Israeli forces entered the area under the cover of a bulldozer and offloaded the structures — offering no official explanation for the maneuver at the time.
The incursion lands as a particularly sharp contradiction against recent diplomatic overtures from Damascus. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa stated Thursday in an interview with Anadolu that Syria seeks "some kind of security agreement" with Israel that would preserve stability in the region — signaling an openness to dialogue even amid repeated territorial encroachments.
Yet al-Sharaa acknowledged deep friction in those efforts, adding that the talks had not reached a dead end, but were moving with "extreme difficulty" because of Israel's insistence on remaining on Syrian territory.
The roots of the standoff trace back to December 2024, when the fall of former President Bashar Assad's regime prompted Israel to declare the 1974 Disengagement Agreement null and void — subsequently moving to occupy the buffer zone running along the shared frontier.
Since Assad's ouster, Israeli forces have conducted repeated airstrikes across Syria, striking military installations, equipment, and ammunition depots — operations that have also claimed civilian lives — despite the new Syrian administration refraining from issuing any direct threats toward Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment