Women's Quota: Tagore Dares Modi, Shah To Give Up Varanasi, Gandhinagar

Tagore Dares Modi, Shah on Women's Reservation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said he was willing to give up his Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat for a woman candidate if 33 per cent reservation is implemented across all 543 constituencies, questioning why similar commitments were not coming from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on X, Tagore wrote, "I am ready to give up the Virudhunagar seat for a Sister if 33% reservation is implemented across all 543 constituencies, as promised in the 2023 Women's Reservation Act. But why aren't Modi and Shah ready to give up Varanasi and Gandhinagar? Why this hesitation?"

He further alleged that the Centre was avoiding meaningful structural reform by proposing an expansion of parliamentary seats instead of implementing women's reservation within the existing framework. "Instead, they talk about creating new seats--clearly avoiding real Social change. Women's reservation cannot be symbolic or selective. It must be fair, immediate, and across existing constituencies not delayed through delimitation or diversion tactics. The fight is simple: genuine representation vs political convenience," Tagore said.

I am ready to give up the Virudhunagar seat for a Sister if 33% reservation is implemented across all 543 constituencies, as promised in the 2023 Women's Reservation act. But why aren't Modi and Shah ready to give up Varanasi and Gandhinagar? Why this hesitation? Instead,... - Manickam Tagore.Bமாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) April 19, 2026

Reservation Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha

The remarks come in following the defeat of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Bill, which sought to operationalise women's reservation along with delimitation-linked provisions, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, with 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

PM Modi Blames Opposition

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi criticised opposition parties for blocking the Bill, stating that they had "crushed" the dreams of women despite the government's efforts. He described the defeat as a "blow to women's self-respect" and said the electorate would remember the "insult to their pride."

The Prime Minister also said the proposed amendment under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam aimed to expand opportunities for women and strengthen their representation in governance.

He further accused the Congress of historically obstructing reforms, alleging its approach of "delay, diversion, obstruction" had slowed national progress.

The Bill had proposed increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats with 33 per cent reservation for women, linked to delimitation based on the 2011 Census. Following its defeat, the government decided not to proceed with two other linked bills.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)