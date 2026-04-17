Trump Warns Naval Blockade Will Continue Despite Iran Opening Hormuz Strait - 'Full Force'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday announced that the Strait of Hormuz has been declared completely open, US President Donald Trump said the naval blockade will remain in place until the US-Iran transaction is 100 per cent completed.

Trump issued the warning in a post on Truth Social on Friday and wrote, "The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated."

His remarks came after Araghchi announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut since March, days after the US and Israel waged a war against Iran. In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shut the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a key waterway, transporting roughly a fifth of the world's oil.

Earlier today, Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, announced, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran."

Navigation through Hormuz to be in coordination with IRGC

According to a Reuters report, a senior Iranian official said that navigation through Hormuz will be in coordination with the Islamic Republic and the IRGC. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding it yet.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.