Russian Strike Halts Chernihiv CHP Plant, Leaving City Without Hot Water

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chernihiv City Council's press service reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Critical infrastructure facilities in the city were once again deliberately targeted, affecting the stability of their operations.

Hot water supply for consumers of the municipal utility Teplokomunenergo has been temporarily suspended. Emergency crews, technical specialists, and the company's management are working at the site.

"The exact timeline for restoration is currently being determined, as the extent of the damage requires a detailed technical assessment," the city council said.

Power outages in effect in seven regions due to Russian attacks on energy facilities

On April 16, Russian forces shelled the Chernihiv region 58 times, with 92 explosions recorded, said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

He added that a Molniya drone struck an administrative building in Semenivka, damaging the city council premises, which had already been largely destroyed. In a village near Chernihiv, a Geran drone exploded in a private yard, damaging a house facade and a car.

From early morning, Russian drones were again spotted over Chernihiv.

Regarding the overnight strikes on the regional center, Chaus said they targeted energy and industrial facilities, with dozens of enemy UAVs involved.

Emergency services and firefighting crews are working to extinguish a large fire that broke out at one of the impact sites.

Chaus stressed that since the beginning of the week, Russia has increased both the number of strikes and the drones launched at Chernihiv.

"In just four days – from Monday to today – air raid alerts in Chernihiv and the district were declared 23 times, lasting more than 50 hours in total. That's over two full days," he said.

As reported, overnight on April 17, Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Chernihiv caused fires and left about 6,000 consumers without electricity.

Photo: Chernihiv City Council