Zhihu Inc. Publishes 2025 Environmental, Social And Governance Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, China, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it has published its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report (the“Report”).

The Report outlines the Company's approach to integrating sustainability principles into its operations over the past year and highlights the Company's continued efforts to create user value, foster a strong corporate culture, and fulfill its social responsibility, while supporting the delivery of long-term value for all stakeholders across its ecosystem.

The Report is available in both Chinese and English. To support environmental conservation, shareholders and investors are encouraged to access the electronic version available on the Company's investor relations website at and the HKEX's website at .

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit .

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Zhihu Inc.

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