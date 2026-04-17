(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) BluMetric Announces $2.9 Million Contract Extension for Canadian Department of National Defence's Water Purification Systems April 17, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: BluMetric Environmental Inc. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) (" BluMetric " or " the Company "), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce it has signed a $2.9 million contract extension to an existing Master Service Agreement (announced on May 27, 2025) for Canada's Department of National Defence Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Units (ROWPU). This contract continues the ongoing refurbishment, on-call field service, support, and maintenance of the ROWPU systems. In addition, Technical Investigation Engineering Studies will be conducted to further optimize system operations. "This extension shows our accelerating manufacturing and service activity with the Department of National Defence as their trusted water provider," stated Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO. "We continue to successfully deliver under this contract ahead of schedule under the three-year agreement, which was signed less than a year ago with an initial value of $5.8 million. BluMetric remains well positioned as the Canadian military increases its procurement." The systems will be serviced by the Company's WaterTech Canada division in Carp, Ontario, and the contract extension is expected to be completed by the 2026 calendar end. About BluMetric Environmental Inc. BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 335 employees across 16 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients in North America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436 x242

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Dan Hilton, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436 x550

Email: ... Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder

Panolia Investor Relations Inc.

Tel: 1-647-598-8815

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Source: BluMetric Environmental Inc.