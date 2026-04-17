Delhi: Thak-Thak Gang Members Arrested With 11 Stolen Mobile Phones

Thak-Thak Gang Members Arrested in Delhi

The Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of South District on April 17 arrested two habitual offenders from the Thak-Thak Gang, who specialised in breaking car window panes and stealing valuables from parked vehicles across Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Umesh Yadav laid a trap near Pushpa Bhawan Bus Stand on the evening of April 14. The two men were caught while trying to sell stolen mobile phones. During the raid, officers recovered 11 stolen mobiles, one passport, a bag, and the scooty used in the crimes.

Profile of the Arrested Individuals

The arrested persons are Rehmat Ali alias Sibbu (42) and Hemant alias Ballu or Kallu (35), both residents of Punjabi Bagh. Sibbu had 23 previous cases and was released from jail in July 2024. Hemant had 16 cases and was freed in May 2024. Both had quickly returned to crime.

Their arrest has helped police solve 16 Thak-Thak theft cases registered in areas like Sangam Vihar, Mehrauli, Malviya Nagar, Saket, Hauz Khas and others. Senior officers said the operation shows the success of better intelligence and quick action. Further investigation is on to catch other gang members and recover more stolen items.

Man Arrested for Defrauding 500 Women via Dating Apps

In another shocking case, the Delhi Police on Thursday, April 16, arrested a man for allegedly defrauding more than 500 women across the country of nearly Rs 2 crore by targeting them through dating and matrimonial applications, officials said.

According to the Cyber Police of the South-West District, the accused, identified as Anand Kumar, a resident of West Bengal, had been involved in honey-trapping, romance scams, and blackmailing for a considerable period. Police said he created multiple fake social media profiles, posing as a doctor, businessman, or film producer, to gain the trust of women.

"He would establish emotional connections with the victims by promising love and marriage. Later, he would fabricate stories such as medical emergencies, business losses, or urgent financial needs to extract money," police officials said.

In several instances, Kumar also allegedly blackmailed victims by threatening to circulate their private photos and videos online. (ANI)

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