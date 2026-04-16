Lorna Simpson's David Adjayedesigned Home Remains On Market-At Reduced Price

MENAFN - USA Art News) Lorna Simpson's Fort Greene Home and Studio Gets a $1.5 Million Price Cut

Lorna Simpson's Brooklyn home and studio has returned to the market with a lower asking price, underscoring how even architect-designed artist properties can linger when buyers hesitate. The Fort Greene residence at 208 Vanderbilt Avenue was listed by Corcoran in August 2025 for $6.5 million. It is now priced at $5 million.

The nearly 25 percent reduction places the 2006 David Adjaye-designed house in a different bracket for prospective buyers. Built for Simpson and her then-husband, artist James Casebere, the 22-foot-wide property includes three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a backyard, and a double-height great room lined with floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows open onto a garden, giving the home the kind of light-filled interior that has long made artist houses especially coveted in Brooklyn.

Corcoran's listing emphasizes the property's flexibility, describing it as suitable for a live/work arrangement, a private gallery, or a larger family home. It also highlights the location near Fort Greene Park, BAM, and the neighborhood's dining and shopping corridors. The listing now identifies the home as“trending” and at a“reduced price.”

Simpson, best known for photography, has recently drawn renewed attention for her paintings, which were the subject of a recent exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The sale adds another layer to the market for artist homes in New York, where architectural pedigree, provenance, and usable space can matter as much as square footage. In this case, the appeal is not only who lived there, but how the house was built to support an artistic life.