Rashmika Mandanna Says She Wants To Be A Part Of Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon's Fun Dance On 'Jab Talak'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon are all geared up for their upcoming movie, Cocktail 2.

Recently, Kriti was seen dancing her heart out on the movie's latest track, Jab Talak along with her sister Nupur Sanon, when Rashmika could no longer stop herself from commenting on the video reel.

Kriti and Nupur shared their fun dancing session on Jab Talak, on their social media accounts, in a joint post.

Rashmika who seemed to be missing out on the fun, commented,“Such cutiessssss!! I want to be a part of thisssss!.”

Earlier, Rashmika had decided to relive all the behind-the-scenes fun she had with her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon while shooting the peppy number "Jab Talak" from Cocktail 2.

The 'Animal' actress had revealed that they ended up having a blast with a lot of laughter and random dancing in between the shots while filming "Jab Talak".

Rashmika took to her social media account and wrote, "A page from Diya's diary- We shot for Jab Talak in Sicily, Italy and it was all- random dancing between takes, loving dancing and just vibing, laughing at literally everything... and somehow still pulling it off with swag Diya was living her best life and you'll know why when you watch the film...and this was a lot of chaos and a lot more of dance (sic)."

Showering love on her partners in crime, Kriti and Shahid, Rashmika added, "and Ally & Kunzee?? partners in dance and crime for real... I don't think Diya Kunal and Ally had a single serious moment even when they had to be serious!! you guys are mad and you are my madness and I love you for it! #Cocktail2 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 19th June!"

A sequel to the 2012 film "Cocktail", the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 19.