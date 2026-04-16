Alamar Biosciences Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering
J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on April 16, 2026. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC's website at This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statements relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email:...; BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email:...; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at....
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
Alamar is a life sciences company dedicated to powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. Leveraging its proprietary NULISATM technology and the ARGOTM HT System, Alamar's platform is designed to detect biomarkers with ultra-high sensitivity and address key limitations of existing technologies, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states.
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