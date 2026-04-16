Minibeast Announces Registration For The Fit For Summer 8-Week Challenge And Restock Of The MB Pro Adjustable Dumbbells

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Minibeast has officially opened registration for their Fit for Summer 8-Week Challenge, a comprehensive nutrition and training program designed to help individuals meet their fitness goals in time for the summer. Concurrently, Minibeast announced the highly anticipated restock of their MB Pro Adjustable Dumbbells. Minibeast is also currently offering a 50% to 90% off sitewide promotion, which includes the 8-Week Challenge, the MB Pro Adjustable Dumbbells, and their entire collection of fitness equipment, supplements, training programs, apparel, and more.

Minibeast's 8-Week Workout Challenge includes access to multiple workout programs that participants can select based on their goals, such as fat loss, muscle building, toning, and full-body recomposition. To accommodate user preferences and environments, the program also has dedicated options for both at-home and gym settings. Minibeast's at-home 8-Week Workout Challenge is designed to provide participants with a highly effective workout program with minimal space and equipment, requiring only a single set of dumbbells and resistance bands.

To ensure proper form and prevent injuries, the program also includes detailed demonstration videos. Participants also have access to personalized exercise modifications and injury rehabilitation under the guidance of a certified athletic trainer.

Beyond the program's physical training, the challenge also includes customized nutritional guidance managed by two on-staff Minibeast nutritionists. Participants will receive personalized caloric and macronutrient targets based on their current body composition and fitness goals. The program includes a variety of meal plans, including options for vegetarian and vegan diets.

Community engagement and ongoing education form the final pillar of the 8-Week Challenge. Members gain access to a private, round-the-clock support group, which also includes direct communication with the entire Minibeast team, including founder Carriejune. And as an added incentive for members to reach their fitness goals, participants can submit their transformations to compete for a share of $1,000 in cash prizes and Minibeast apparel, such as Minibeast's booty-enhancing scrunch leggings.

Minibeast has also recently restocked their best-selling MB Pro Adjustable Dumbbells. These adjustable dumbbells are engineered to range from 10 to 100 lbs per dumbbell, unlike many other adjustable dumbbells on the market that only adjust up to 50 or 80 lbs. With cast-iron plates, a full-aluminum inner rod, and a one-piece knurled iron handle, Minibeast's best-selling 100 lb Adjustable Dumbbells address the ongoing demand for versatile, space-efficient fitness equipment for either home setups or commercial gyms.

The Fit for Summer 8-Week Challenge is now open for enrollment through Minibeast's official website. The MB Pro Adjustable Dumbbells are also available for purchase following the recent restock, while supplies last.

