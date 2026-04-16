S. Korea Tourist Arrivals Hit Record High In Q1, Up 23% On-Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Korea Herald

South Korea recorded a first-quarter record of 4.76 million foreign tourist arrivals, up 23 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Thursday.

The figure represents the highest first-quarter total on record, achieved despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that emerged in March.

March alone saw around 2.06 million inbound visitors, up 27 percent from 1.61 million from a year ago, setting a new monthly record. The month coincided with the comeback performance of BTS on March 21.

The ministry views the increase as evidence that Korea is strengthening its standing as a global tourism destination, driven by the growing appeal of K-culture.

By market, Chinese visitors accounted for the largest share, surpassing 1.45 million, up 29 percent year-on-year. Japanese tourists followed with 940,000 arrivals, an increase of 20.2 percent. Taiwan showed the fastest growth among major markets, with arrivals reaching 540,000, up 37.7 percent.

Long-haul markets also contributed to the expansion. Visitors from the United States and Europe totaled 690,000, a 17.1 percent increase, reflecting a gradual diversification of Korea's inbound tourism base.

The cruise tourism sector also posted strong gains. A total of 338 cruise ship calls were recorded at major ports including Jeju, Busan and Incheon, up 52.9 percent from a year earlier. The ministry attributed the increase to government-led efforts to enhance port infrastructure and develop tourism content at key destinations.

Spending and travel patterns among foreign visitors showed notable improvement. Data from tourism surveys and analytics platforms indicated that arrivals through regional airports surged 49.7 percent, while the share of tourists visiting areas outside Seoul rose to 34.5 percent, up 3.2 percentage points from a year earlier.

Foreign card spending also climbed 23 percent, highlighting tourism's growing role in supporting domestic consumption. Overall visitor satisfaction remained high at 90.8 points.

The strong first-quarter performance raises the chances of Korea meeting its 2026 tourism target, revised upward earlier this year to 23 million visitors - a 21.4 percent increase from last year's 18.94 million.

The government stepped up policy support following the expansion of a national tourism strategy announced by President Lee Jae Myung in February.

In March, authorities broadened eligibility for multiple-entry visas - including ones lasting five and 10 years - to nationals from 12 countries including China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The number of countries eligible for automated immigration clearance also expanded from 18 to 42.

Additional measures aimed at improving travel convenience are underway. Starting April 1, expedited immigration screening for international conference participants was expanded to include up to two accompanying persons. On April 10, the government convened a public-private consultative body on tourism transport, in collaboration with Korea Railroad Corp., to improve access for foreign visitors traveling to regional destinations.

“We will continue to implement strategies outlined in the national tourism initiative to strengthen competitiveness,” Kang Jung-won, the head of Tourism Policy Office said, while noting potential risks such as rising airfare due to higher fuel costs and uncertainty in global travel sentiment.