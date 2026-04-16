DIB Introduces“Standing Together With Our Heroes, As ONE” Reaffirming Its Commitment To The Nation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Offering exclusive financial packages in appreciation to the frontline heroes' dedication

Targeting nearly 25,000 customers, the initiative delivers immediate financial relief and priority banking support aligned with national priorities

DIB, the world's leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, has launched a dedicated financial support initiative for the UAE's frontline heroes, reinforcing its commitment to the nation and those who continue to serve at the forefront during critical times.

Designed to deliver meaningful and immediate support, the initiative provides a comprehensive package of financial relief measures and preferential banking benefits for eligible personnel across key ministries and essential entities. The programme reflects DIB's continued focus on supporting financial stability while aligning with national priorities and community needs.

The initiative is expected to benefit nearly 25,000 customers across consumer banking and will remain available until 30 June 2026, subject to eligibility criteria.

As part of the programme, eligible customers can access targeted relief across core everyday banking needs. This includes instalment deferment of up to three months on select Personal Finance and Auto Finance facilities, without profit or fees, subject to internal criteria. Additional support includes fee waivers on selected card propositions and education-related assistance through a zero-fee school fees Easy Payment Plan for six months.

For new‐to‐bank customers, the initiative goes beyond initial onboarding to deliver enhanced value across key products. This includes complimentary teller services across DIB Branches in the UAE, fee‐free access to Home Finance, alongside preferential pricing on selected retail financing solutions, and chosen wealth and investment services. The offering is designed in line with DIB's segmentation framework and programme terms, reinforcing a differentiated, needs‐based banking experience. The initiative extends further benefits to the new customers providing additional 50 dedicated prizes of 10 grams of gold each as part of the ongoing“Win up to 10KG Gold” campaign, along with enhanced salary transfer benefits offering 20% additional joining bonus on the DIB XTRA Salary Account.

Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at DIB, said:“Frontline heroes represent the strength, resilience, and unity of the UAE. At moments where certainty matters most, institutions have a responsibility to respond with clarity, purpose, and tangible support. This initiative reflects our commitment to standing alongside those who serve, by providing practical financial relief that addresses immediate needs while supporting long-term stability. As the UAE's leading Islamic bank, DIB remains focused on delivering responsible, value-driven financial solutions that are aligned with the nation's priorities and the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”

Building on its broader community-focused efforts, DIB continues to play a proactive role in supporting the UAE's economic and social ecosystem through initiatives that combine financial solutions with meaningful impact. The Bank remains committed to being a trusted long-term partner, delivering support that is timely, responsible, and aligned with national priorities.