Emirates Publishers Association Advances Global Vision For Children's Publishing At Bologna Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The United Arab Emirates continues to mark a distinguished presence on the global publishing map through the participation of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) in the 2026 edition of the Bologna Children's Book Fair, an engagement that opens international doors for Emirati publishers and explores high-quality prospects in children's literature.

Held from 13 to 16 April in the Italian city of Bologna, the Bologna Children's Book Fair is widely recognised as the world's leading event dedicated to publishing for children and young adults. It brings together an elite group of publishers, authors, illustrators, rights agents, translators, and content specialists from around the globe, making it a key platform for rights exchange and for exploring the latest trends shaping this vital sector.

The Association's participation builds on its ongoing efforts to empower Emirati publishers to access international markets, establish strategic partnerships with global counterparts, and gain insight into leading international practices in children's publishing, contributing to the development of creative content tailored to younger generations.

During its participation, the Association is spotlighting a selection of specialised Emirati publishing houses, including Alamkoum Publishing & Distribution, that offer innovative educational experiences for children that blend storytelling with play; Mimo Quirks, recognised for its work in visual storytelling and artistic design; and Ghaf Publishing, which seeks to strengthen the presence of books and foster a culture of reading through high-quality publications inspired by local identity.

Commenting on this participation, His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said:“Our participation in the Bologna Children's Book Fair stems from a comprehensive strategic vision aimed at advancing the UAE's publishing industry and showcasing the quality and diversity of local content. It also supports the presence of Emirati publishers on the global stage by enhancing opportunities for cultural and knowledge exchange and by building partnerships between our members and leading publishing houses and institutions specialising in children's literature worldwide, contributing to the development and competitiveness of Arabic content.”

He added:“The fair represents a strategic platform for anticipating the future of children's publishing and engaging with the rapid transformations shaping this vital sector. It enables our publishers to develop more innovative, competitive, and sustainable models that contribute to building generations of readers connected to knowledge, an objective that lies at the core of our strategic priorities.”

The Emirates Publishers Association's continued and active participation in such prestigious international cultural events reflects a well-established approach to supporting the UAE's publishing industry and strengthening its global presence. This is achieved through building partnerships, exchanging expertise, and enabling publishers to expand the reach of Arabic content in international markets.

These efforts further underscore the Association's role in advancing the publishing ecosystem and equipping it to keep pace with global transformations, reinforcing the UAE's position as a leading regional and international hub for publishing and the book industry.